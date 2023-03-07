Genesys Announces Strong Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Genesys Cloud CX revenue growth of approximately 50% year-over-year propels company past $2 billion total revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a leader in cloud experience orchestration, today announced highlights from the company's fiscal year 2023 (February 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023). The company continued its strong momentum, surpassing $2 billion total revenue. The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform continues to gain market share, with revenue increasing approximately 50% year-over-year to greater than $800 million and has achieved its largest new bookings quarter ever in Q4. Additionally, Genesys was named a Leader for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS).i Genesys was also ranked number one in three out of five use cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report.ii

"Today's economic uncertainty has underscored the importance of the experience in winning customer and employee loyalty and ultimately driving the bottom line," said Tony Bates, CEO and Chairman of Genesys. "Companies see Genesys industry leading experience orchestration capabilities as a game changer in this predominantly digital landscape for its ability to turn impersonal transactions into personal connections."

"Our Genesys Cloud CX platform provides the flexibility and fluidity that enables organizations to innovate their customer and employee experiences and deliver empathetic, personalized experiences at scale," continued Bates. "As an all-in-one platform, it's unmatched in its ability to transform and modernize how organizations connect with people, integrate real-time data, optimize proactive, personalized engagement and deliver a true loyalty differentiator."

Genesys Growth and Profitability

Total revenue of greater than $2 billion

Genesys Cloud CX revenue of greater than $800 million , up approximately 50% year-over-year

Approximately 45% of total revenue from outside of North America

Genesys Cloud CX net revenue retention of greater than 120% in the fiscal fourth quarter

More than 400 customers with greater than $1 million annual recurring revenue (ARR), including 200 Genesys Cloud CX customers

The average number of unique agents for each of the top 50 Genesys Cloud CX customers increased approximately 30% year-over-year to nearly 8,000

Genesys Cloud CX software gross margin of greater than 80%

Strong profitability and liquidity, delivering mid-20s Adjusted EBITDA margin and ending the year with over $500 million in cash and cash equivalents iii

Expanded Genesys Cloud CX to 12 core regions and 4 satellite regions around the world with three new satellite regions launched in Paris , Jakarta and Hong Kong . Genesys Cloud CX services are deployed in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Regions and AWS Availability Zones.

Industry Recognition

Genesys continues to receive industry recognition and accolades for its market leadership in experience orchestration, innovation, execution strength, and fostering a workplace culture focused on the needs and growth of all employees, among other areas. During the year, the company was recognized as:

iv ; and the v evaluated for its orchestration and analytics capabilities that provide individual context across the customer journey, important capabilities in connecting every touchpoint and experience across sales, marketing and service A Leader in The Forrester Wave™ : Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2022; and the Omdia Universe : Customer Engagement Platforms, 2022-2023evaluated for its orchestration and analytics capabilities that provide individual context across the customer journey, important capabilities in connecting every touchpoint and experience across sales, marketing and service

vi A Driver of ROI for customers with differentiated AI and automation capabilities in the IDC PeerScape: Lessons Learned from Implementing Conversational AI

vii , earning first place in innovation around the world A Leader in cloud contact center by Frost and Sullivan , earning first place in innovation around the world

viii for its comprehensive conversational AI capabilities that span marketing, sales and service use cases, including Exceed.ai® by Genesys A Leader in the Forrester New Wave™ : Conversation Automation Solutions, Q3 2022for its comprehensive conversational AI capabilities that span marketing, sales and service use cases, including Exceed.ai® by Genesys

A Great Place to Work® throughout the world, with certifications in the United States , United Kingdom , Canada , Ireland , Japan , Brazil , Philippines and India . It also has been named a Best Place to Work for Women in India and the UK.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

Preliminary Financial Information

The unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 included in this press release are preliminary and represent the most current information available to management and are not a comprehensive statement of the financial results for the period discussed. Actual results may differ from the preliminary unaudited results included in this release due to the completion of the company's year-end financial closing procedures, including final adjustments, completion of the audit by the company's independent registered public accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between the date of this press release and the time that financial results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 are finalized.

