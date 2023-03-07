Alpha Motor Corporation is Ready for Center Stage at the Seoul Mobility Show 2023

IRVINE, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) announced today that the company is set for global introduction of its California-based Move Humanity® brand by debuting its new Wolf Plus (4-Seater) pure electric truck at this year's Seoul Mobility Show, the largest mobility exhibition in Korea.

Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved. (PRNewswire)

"2023 will be an outstanding year for Alpha and its community of supporters. Come see our Wolves at the Alpha Camp," said Edward Lee, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Alpha Motor Corporation.

High Performance Powertrain

Initially equipped with a 150kW electric motor, the Wolf electric truck will generate up to 350Nm of torque and is expected to operate at a peak efficiency of 94%. The 3-in-1 (Motor/Inverter/Gearbox) Electric Drive Unit (EDU) which is planned to power Alpha's truck is anticipated to be an industry leading motor innovation. Alpha expects to test drive the Wolf truck at high speeds and through rugged terrain by mid-year.

Next Generation Battery Solution

Alpha plans integration of the latest lithium-ion NMC battery modules with liquid cooling in its vehicles for testing. This flexible battery modules are expected to represent a 48V standard for traction batteries and can be connected in series up to an integrated system voltage of 600V to 800V. The certified module is projected to meet the most demanding safety requirements that apply in the automotive industry including off-highway applications such as industrial trucks.

Perfectly Sized Electric Trucks

Alpha is creating EVs with a strong presence on a footprint that is efficient and functional. The Wolf trucks feature a low center of gravity (Overall Height of 1765mm/5.8ft), an elevated ride height (Ground Clearance of 241mm/9.5in), and a wide body (Overall Width of 1900mm/6.2ft) with a spacious interior. The Wolf Plus 4-seater truck measures 5,287mm (17.3ft) in length and the base Wolf truck is 4,828mm (15.8ft) long. Each model is equipped with a 1828mm (6.0ft) truck bed.

Strong Demand and Global Distribution

The company has received a total of over 52,500 vehicle preorder indications to date and is progressing towards mass commercializing its EVs. Alpha currently has vehicle distribution in Europe, Middle East, and APAC regions where each of the distribution arrangements will expand exponentially in the years that follow.

High Traction and U.S. Production Power

Alpha recently opened its Reg CF equity offering on a SEC regulated private investment platform. More information is available at https://www.startengine.com/offering/alphamotor. The company has formed OEM-level manufacturing partnerships and plans to start mass production of its EVs as early as 2025 in the U.S.

About Seoul Mobility Show

The Seoul Mobility Show is a biannual international event and is the only automobile exhibition in Korea accredited by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers. The first show was held in 1995.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

Please contact pr@alphamotorinc.com for more information.

Related Links

Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved. (PRNewswire)

Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved. (PRNewsfoto/Alpha Motor Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation