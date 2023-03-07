Agrograph Joins Leading Harvest as Program Supporter

MADISON, Wis., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrograph, a global agrifintech company that delivers data-based solutions to companies with exposure to agriculture, is proud to announce its commitment to advancing the mission of Leading Harvest by enrolling as a Program Supporter.

Leading Harvest is a nonprofit organization committed to increasing adoption of sustainability practices in agriculture and works with farmers, landowners, and investors at all scales to independently certify sustainable farmland management and provide support through education and training opportunities.

"Agrograph's support of Leading Harvest is rooted in our shared passion and commitment to transitioning the industry through both fiscally and environmentally responsible practices," said Julia Lechner, Director of Business Development at Agrograph. "Our data solutions play a critical role in auditing and continuously improving the ways in which supply chains utilize natural resources."

Program Supporters help build a community of sustainable agriculture practitioners and support the ecosystem that allows Leading Harvest's Program Users to be successful in their certifications to Leading Harvest.

Agrograph is a global agrifintech company that delivers data-based solutions to companies with exposure to agriculture. Agros™ Solutions empower companies invested in agriculture to drive important business decisions, manage risk, and capitalize on opportunity. Agrograph is the Credit Score of Agriculture™

