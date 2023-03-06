Introducing pH-In™, The New Healthy Way to Combat Blemishes

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the makers of the award-winning, science-backed brand Indeed Labs, comes an exciting new launch, pH-In™ (pronounced 'fin'), a pH-balancing acne system that combats blemishes in a healthy way. With 3 simple steps to healthy skin, pH-In™ is transforming the acne market.

Logo (PRNewswire)

Traditional acne treatments blast skin with harsh ingredients like Benzoyl Peroxide and Salicylic Acid, temporarily controlling a breakout but potentially damaging your skin in the long run. pH-In™ combats blemishes differently with ingredients that balance skin, not blast it, in formulas that work smarter, not harsher. After three years in their labs, pH-In™ 's chemists developed a clinically-proven, dermatologist-approved, microbiome-certified, healthy way to combat blemishes – a system that gives your skin the power to treat itself. Instead of harsh chemicals, pH-In™ uses gentle microbiome and pH balancing science for results that last.

The 3-step system includes The Cleanser, The Moisture Treatment, and The Mask. Step 1 - The Cleanser deep cleans pores while protecting skin's microbiome diversity. Uniquely formulated with an Amino Acid Complex, it clears away debris while protecting skin microbiome diversity. Next, Step 2 - The Moisture Treatment targets and weakens acne-causing bacteria. It reduces the oil that acne bacteria feed on, weakens the bacteria's outer shield, and fights the acne bacteria inside. This targeted approach keeps good bacteria intact and protects skin's moisture barrier. Step 3 - The Mask provides vital calming and soothing benefits to irritated skin. Overnight, it works to reduce redness, irritation, and dryness. At the same time, it controls excess oil production to reduce future breakouts.

pH-In™ 's pH-balanced formula restores microbiome diversity, creating an environment unwelcoming to acne-causing bacteria. A balanced skin microbiome is vital for healthy, clear skin.

The proof is in their results. In an 8-week clinical study, 92 percent of participants saw visible improvement in the look of blemishes. 100 percent reported that the system did not irritate their skin, and 86 percent saw an improved appearance of scars and post-acne marks.

"We believe that there is no such thing as problem skin, only problem products," says Dimitra Davidson, President & COO, pH-In™. "When it comes to acne, overkill has been the name of the game for years; the harshest ingredients are used to treat the smallest pimple, resulting in a vicious cycle of skin suffering. pH-In™ was designed to combat blemishes while improving the overall health of your skin. With just 3 steps, it's a routine that lasts, for results that last".

pH-In™ is now available at Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada and phinskin.com with prices ranging from $34.99 - $84.99. For more information and to schedule an interview contact pr@phinskin.com.

About pH-In™:

pH-In™ introduces a healthy way to combat blemishes, with microbiome supporting ingredients that work to balance skin, not blast it. With 3 simple steps, pH-In™ gives skin the power to treat itself. Clinically-proven and dermatologist-approved, for results that last. It's not a phase, it's pH-In™.

CONTACT: pr@phinskin.com

Product image (PRNewswire)

pH scale (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE pH-In