W.T.B. Financial Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

SPOKANE, Wash., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W.T.B. Financial Corporation has announced the authorization of a share repurchase plan for up to $15.0 million of Class B common stock effective March 3, 2023, and continuing through February 28, 2024. The stock repurchase plan authorized on March 1, 2022, has terminated. Common share repurchases under the new plan, if any, may be made from time to time on the open market through broker dealers or in privately negotiated transactions, at the discretion of Company management. The extent to which the Company purchases shares and the timing of any such purchases will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions and relevant corporate considerations. The share repurchase program will be conducted in a manner intended to comply with the safe harbor provisions of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and may be suspended or terminated at any time by the Company's Board of Directors without prior notice.

About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: W.T.B. Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, the bank has assets exceeding $10 billion. Washington Trust Bank currently has over 40 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs approximately 1,100 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com . The bank is also active on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

