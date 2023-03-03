Loacker Adds New Flavor to its Lineup for All the Peanut Butter Lovers Out There

The global wafer and confections leader rolls out NEW Peanut Butter nationally across several of its products

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loacker , an Italian family company known for the world's number one wafer brand, has expanded its Quadratini, Classic Wafers, Tortina and Gardena product lines to include Peanut Butter as the newest, indulgent flavor option now available to consumers.

It's no secret that peanut butter is loved and consumed by many. In fact, according to the National Peanut Board, Americans eat about three pounds of peanut butter per person each year on average, which equates to roughly 700 million pounds. To put it in perspective, each year Americans eat enough peanut butter to coat the floor of the Grand Canyon.

Loacker decided it was time to add this favorite American snack to its own product line.

"Our U.S. customers love peanut butter, so we are delivering a peanut butter punch in the best form - a delicious wafer made with 74 percent peanut butter cream," said TJ Rooney, President of Loacker USA. "For nearly 100 years, our customers have come to expect delicious crispy wafers and chocolates made with pure quality ingredients, so it was critical that our team met those expectations by providing them with a premium peanut butter experience."

Non-GMO verified and made with 74 percent peanut butter cream, 100 percent alpine milk, only five grams of sugar and no added flavorings or colors, the velvety pure peanut butter cream filling is a natural complement to the flavors found in Loacker's delicious wafers, patisseries and chocolates.

The Full Lineup

Quadratini Peanut Butter is a delicious bite size snack in a sharing pack that boasts five light, crispy wafers, enriched with a pinch of cocoa and four scrumptious layers of pure peanut butter cream filling. Available in 125g (MSRP $2.79-$3.99) and 250g (MSRP $4.49-$5.99).

The Classic Wafers Line, which is a perfect, individually wrapped on-the-go snack, welcomes Peanut Butter to its dynamically delicious family of products. Classic Peanut Butter is an irresistible combination of three crispy wafers, enhanced with a dash of cocoa and two layers of velvety pure peanut butter cream filling. Available in 45g (MSRP $1.29-$1.69) and 175g (MSRP $2.79-$3.69).

Tortina Peanut Butter is an individually wrapped premium snack that's perfect for a midday pick-me-up. It's a decadent delight, covered in milk chocolate and filled with delicious pure peanut butter cream. Available in 126g (MSRP $4.99-$5.99).

In addition, Gardena Peanut Butter Loacker's signature wafers are filled with a delicious peanut butter filling and covered by irresistible milk chocolate. Available in 38g (MSRP $1.19-1.39) and 200g (MSRP $3.99-5.49).

Sampling at Expo West

Loacker will be distributing nearly 50,000 product samples at the Natural Products Expo West trade show from March 8-11. The company's outdoor sampling station will be located in the Grand Plaza location, S11. In addition to the new Peanut Butter products, other sampling options will include Loacker Classic flavors like Hazelnut, Double Choc and Lemon, which are all Non-GMO Project Verified.

For additional information regarding Loacker USA, visit www.loackerusa.com .

About Loacker

The name Loacker has become an internationally sought-after brand, on store shelves in more than 100 countries. Combining a love of nature with a passion for the art of baking, Loacker selects the best untreated and unmodified raw ingredients with precision and an uncompromising eye. Ingredients consist of the 100% Italian hazelnuts that are freshly roasted by Loacker, real "Bourbon" vanilla pods, luxurious aromatic cocoa, the finest Alpine milk from the Alps and fresh mountain water. This results in delicious crispy wafers and chocolates created with love and family tradition.

It was almost 100 years ago that the Loacker brand started in the little confectionery shop of Alfons Loacker in Bolzano, Italy. In manufacturing their products in the heart of the Italian Alps, 1000 meters above sea level, Loacker focuses precisely on the most important element: pure quality products.

