TBWA Named to Fast Company's 2023 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for the Fifth Year in a Row

The Disruption Company® hits No. 2 in the Advertising sector ranking alongside OpenAI, NASA, McDonald's and more

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide has once again been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies. Beating thousands of applications from businesses around the world, the agency collective has made the list every year for the last five years.

The list honors the companies it sees as shaping the future space humanity will occupy and having a profound impact on industry and culture.

"Very proud to be named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for the fifth year in a row," said Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. "We're honored the judges identified TBWA as a change maker. The reason we continue to thrive is because TBWA is the most restless creative network in the world, and our expanded suite of capabilities has enabled creative versatility and innovation across the collective. To our 11,000+ Disruptive minds and great client partners, thank you."

Fast Company highlighted several notable projects from across the TBWA global collective, including:

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York's Golden Grounds, a new product that celebrated the loyalty of NFL fans by taking soil from team stadiums and cultivating it into team-specific plots in a potato field, ultimately becoming chips in team-branded bags. The Golden Grounds campaign was covered by more than 107 national and local news broadcasts, nabbing 1.9 billion impressions and breaking Lay's Twitter engagement records. More importantly, Lay's grew year-over-year sales 10%.

TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles created Music in Color for BEHR Paint, a new color selector tool based on an algorithm developed with Spotify that helps people discover personalized paint color recommendations based on their favorite songs, inspired by the way singer Katy Perry experiences color. 34% of users headed directly to Behr's online sales platform, which saw a 13% increase in online revenue.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab leaned into Jon Hamm's wit and disdain at not being considered for a show for Apple TV+ and reimagined the iPod "Silhouettes" campaign for AirPods with Harry Styles .

The MIC list is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"This year's endeavor had begun well before I arrived last summer, informed by Fast Company's daily reporting on business innovation. Then, over the past several months, our editorial team vetted thousands of applications, which included significant additional reporting," said Fast Company Editor Brendan Vaughan.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19-20. The virtual, multi-day summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here .

