Kaleidoscope Innovation Launches Bold New Brand

CINCINNATI, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidoscope Innovation, a leader in end-to-end product design and development, announced today that it has launched a new brand that better reflects the organization's capabilities and showcases the work it has provided to clients such as Baxter International; Canon; Procter & Gamble, Inc.; and Cold Jet.

The new brand better reflects the company's passion for creating world-changing designs.

Reflecting the company's passion for producing world-changing designs, the new Kaleidoscope brand features striking patterns and textures and bold imagery, providing a visual window into the process of developing human-centered products and experiences. The company's messaging has been updated to clearly communicate the range of work it does in developing everything from medical instruments and consumer product designs to business technology and XR interactive experiences.

"As Kaleidoscope entered our next chapter with new leadership and expanded capabilities, it was important that our brand and communication were leveled-up to reflect who we are now to our current and future partners," said Karl Vanderbeek, Vice President of Design and Human Factors. "This work will accelerate our already rapid growth and propel us into this year and beyond. It's an exciting time in the Kaleidoscope studio."

The rebrand, which was developed in partnership with Ohio-based Bolder & Co. Creative Studio, kicks off with an evocative new website at KASCOPE.COM.

About Kaleidoscope Innovation

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kaleidoscope Innovation provides clients with full-service insights, design, human factors, and product development. For more than 30 years, we have been partnering with clients to create intuitive products and experiences that are a seamless extension of the people who use them. Learn more about our work at KASCOPE.COM.

Kaleidoscope Innovation is an Infosys company.

About Bolder & Co. Creative Studio

Bolder & Co. Creative Studio is a full-service branding and marketing agency that helps clients reach ambitious revenue and customer engagement goals through rock-solid brand strategy, award-winning design, and comprehensive, data-smart marketing programs. Visit BolderCreative.com.

