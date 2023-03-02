IXL Learning Acquires Teachers Pay Teachers, the World's Largest Platform for Educator-Created Content

The acquisition of Teachers Pay Teachers expands IXL Learning's ability to connect educators with relevant and engaging learning materials that help PK-12 students succeed academically

SAN MATEO, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning, developer of personalized learning products used by millions of people globally, announced that it has acquired TPT (otherwise known as Teachers Pay Teachers), which offers the world's largest catalog of educator-created content and tools for digital instruction. More than 7 million educators, including 85 percent of PK-12 teachers in the U.S., use the platform to find teacher-created resources that help them support students and benefit from the expertise of fellow educators.

Teachers Pay Teachers is the newest member of the IXL Learning family of world-renowned brands, which include Rosetta Stone , IXL , Vocabulary.com , SpanishDictionary.com , inglés.com , ABCya , Education.com , Wyzant and Emmersion .

Tapping into the collective wisdom of educators

In 2006, a New York City public school teacher named Paul Edelman realized that his students learned best when he incorporated teaching ideas from his colleagues. He soon founded Teachers Pay Teachers so that educators could easily exchange learning resources and wisdom in order to help each other make a greater impact on students.

More than 7 million free and paid resources are available on Teachers Pay Teachers today, and these cover nearly every PK-12 subject. To date, TPT's resources have been downloaded by teachers more than 1 billion times. Each resource on TPT is created by an educator, also known as a Teacher-Author, thus allowing other educators to directly benefit from the collective knowledge of their peers and better meet the needs of learners.

Additionally, the Teachers Pay Teachers platform presents an opportunity for educators to generate income and support each other through the purchase of educational materials. The platform has experienced strong growth, with 2022 seeing a record number of teachers buying, as well as a record number of Teacher-Authors earning money, through the platform.

Teachers Pay Teachers also offers subscriptions for schools and districts through TPT School Access , which provides educators with content that complements core curriculum, engages students and helps differentiate lessons.

"We are so happy to welcome Teachers Pay Teachers into the IXL Learning family. TPT is an iconic brand in education, and it offers a unique opportunity for teachers to learn from each other and become entrepreneurs," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We look forward to redoubling TPT's efforts toward building a special home for educators centered around expertise, trust and a deep devotion to learners' success."

"IXL Learning has built an incredible mission-driven business, and we are thrilled for TPT to join the IXL Learning family," said Joe Holland, CEO of TPT. "I'm so proud of how Team TPT, partnering with Teacher-Authors around the world, has enriched the lives of millions of educators. By joining TPT and IXL Learning, we will multiply what we can deliver for teachers in the years to come."

Evercore served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to IXL Learning. Choate, Hall and Stewart LLP served as legal counsel to Teachers Pay Teachers.

About Teachers Pay Teachers

Educators turn to Teachers Pay Teachers to find the world's largest catalog of educator-created learning content and tools for interactive digital instruction. Districts and schools can also opt for a TPT School Access subscription, which includes Easel™ by TPT. More than 7 million educators—including 85% of PK-12 U.S. teachers—use TPT to save time, engage students and learn from each other. To learn more, visit www.teacherspayteachers.com.

About IXL Learning

IXL Learning has revolutionized educational technology since its founding in 1998. Today, the company leads the world of education through innovation and provides a diverse set of products and services that help learners develop skills in math, literacy, language and more. IXL Learning's brands include IXL, Rosetta Stone, SpanishDictionary.com, inglés.com, Emmersion, Wyzant, Vocabulary.com, Teachers Pay Teachers, ABCya and Education.com. The company's mission is to create breakthrough solutions to education's most pressing challenges and inspire students to become life-long learners.

