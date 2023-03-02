Esusu Partners with Sure to Offer Renter's Insurance to its Nationwide Community

Sure now offers renters insurance through the Esusu Renters Marketplace, using its technology to provide better financial outcomes for the Esusu community

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced it has partnered with Esusu , the leading financial technology company leveraging rent reporting for credit building, to offer renters insurance through the Esusu Renters Marketplace . Esusu reports on-time rent payments to the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Transunion, and Experian) to establish and boost credit scores for residents and is now using Sure's digital insurance infrastructure to provide renters insurance to the millions of Americans shut out of the financial system. Through the partnership, Sure is deploying its technology to help empower better financial outcomes for the underserved communities Esusu supports.

"Esusu is the epitome of a mission-driven company, helping those that are underserved in the financial system build financial stability through opportunities they wouldn't otherwise have," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "Using Sure's embedded insurance APIs, Esusu is now able to seamlessly add renters insurance to its suite of services available to underserved communities who want to achieve financial wellness. We are proud to support Esusu's mission and excited to see how many lives we can touch through our partnership."

The Esusu Renters Marketplace was purpose-built to unlock the resources that make renting easier with a hand-picked list of services and programs focused on financial support and well-being. Collaborating with Sure, Esusu can now offer renters a frictionless, end-to-end digital experience for renters insurance through Sure as they work to achieve a stronger financial future.

"We are excited to partner with Sure and bring a differentiated amenity to our communities," said Wemimo Abbey and Samir Goel, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Esusu. "Sure understands the win-win-win proposition that positively impacts renters' lives, improves asset performance, and contributes to society at large through spurring economic mobility. Working with Sure, Esusu is able to provide holistic financial resources that complement our existing platform to drive credit and wealth building. By integrating Sure into Esusu's Renters Marketplace, we take a significant step forward towards providing a one-stop-shop for resident financial health.''

