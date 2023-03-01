Tennis talent raises $50k from sports fans to fund his career

An upcoming tennis talent with one of Youtube's biggest tennis accounts raised $50k from sports fans on FANtium - fans can invest and participate in his success from revenue generated from his Youtube channel and prize money

The platform enables sports fans to invest in athletes and participate in their real-world financial success

Athletes gain access to a new form of financial resources and unlock emotional value by making fans part of their team

ZUG, SWITZERLAND and BERLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Felix Mischker, an upcoming tennis talent from the UK, raised $50k from sports fans last week on FANtium, a sports asset tokenization platform, that enables sports fans to invest in athletes.

FANtium Product Overview (PRNewswire)

FANtium is backed by prominent web3 business angels and well-known sports personalities and entrepreneurs, among them Austrian tennis professional, US Open Champion Dominic Thiem, Sandbox COO & Co-Founder Sebastien Borget, Sorare growth lead Brian O'Hagan and OneFootball founder Lucas von Cranach.

The platform enables athletes to tokenize a share of their future earnings and offer those to fans. Fans purchase ownership in the athlete's future earnings, and in some cases even other commercial revenue. If the talent makes it to the top and becomes a professional, fans receive a payout of their ownership share in the tournament prize money. They also become part of the athlete's inner community, unlocking unique perks and experiences, connecting them to the athlete in a whole new way.

Access to money is a critical factor for young talents in many sports. Especially in tennis, expenses to attend tournaments, like travelling, accommodation and an own coach, are numerous and can be prohibitive for those on the road to becoming a professional. Many young athletes have the talent to make it to the top, but for some, their career will stop before it even has the chance to begin, as they lack the capital to pursue it.

FANtium's first talent is Great Britain's Felix Mischker, a 19-year-old who earned his first ATP point last season and is targeting a top 100 professional career in both singles and doubles. Mischker also boasts one of Youtube's biggest tennis-influencer accounts, Tennis Brothers , with more than 215,000 subscribers across social media platforms. He has created a strong connection with a worldwide audience that follows his journey to become a professional tennis athlete. Fans can now invest in him and support him along his journey. In return, they will participate in his success on and off the court, with revenue generated from his Youtube channel and prize money. On top, fans can participate in exclusive experiences, like a yearly live end-of-season call and Q&A session, train with him in a 'tenpnis clinic' or receive a signed tennis racket and limited edition launch t-shirt, depending on their investment. With 70%+ of capital already raised, the drop underscores the desire of fans to support their idol. Prospective supporters still have until Friday, March 3rd, 6PM CET, to join Team Felix and invest in his career .

FANtium is one of the first platforms using blockchain technology to redefine the athlete-fan relationship, starting with talent financing as a first example, to redefine how sports fans support and interact with their favorite athletes. We are excited to see further use cases in the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012263/FANtium_Product_Overview.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FANtium AG