R&B ARTIST TINK ANNOUNCES "THANKS 4 EVERYTHING" TOUR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE BLACK PROMOTER'S COLLECTIVE

Tink: Thanks For Everything Admat With Dates (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- R&B artist Tink and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are excited to announce the "Thanks 4 Everything" tour, set to kick off on March 30th. The tour will be in support of her recently released album, Thanks 4 Nothing, which has been praised by fans and critics alike for its raw emotion and honest storytelling.

The "Thanks 4 Everything" tour will kick off on March 30th at the UC Theatre in Oakland, CA

The "Thanks 4 Everything" tour will kick off on March 30th at the UC Theatre in Oakland, CA, and will make stops in major cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC, and New York.

Local presale tickets will be available on Thursday, March 2 at 10 AM local time. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10 AM local time. Fans can access tickets here .

Tink is partnering with The Black Promoter's Collective, a group dedicated to promoting and supporting Black artists and creators in the entertainment industry. The Black Promoters Collective has sold out arenas across the country, earning them two Pollstar nominations for "R&B Tour of The Year, " with R&B legends Mary J. Blige and New Edition. Now the collective is targeting the younger generation, recruiting multi-talented R&B musician and lyricist, Tink for their first Club BPC Tour.

From XXL's 2015 freshman class, Tink has garnered hundreds of millions of streams with her previous projects and received praise from Pitchfork, The FADER, HYPEBEAST, and other publications. Tink dropped her latest 14-track album entitled Thanks 4 Nothing in collaboration with Winter's Diary / WD Records / EMPIRE last Friday, February 24, fully executive produced by Hitmaka. In addition to her new album, Tink shared a new music video for "Save Your Soul," a record where she talks about her boundaries in a relationship and the dos and don'ts of playing the game. Watch the video below.

I wrote this album specifically for single ladies. I wanted to give the girls a set of songs to play after the breakup. This is for anyone reclaiming their time. Reclaiming their joy. Sometimes we have to appreciate the good with the bad, hence Thanks 4 Nothing," says Tink.

Fans can expect an unforgettable live experience as Tink brings her signature sound to life on stage. With a unique perspective on relationships, captivating lyrics, and high-energy performances, Tink promises to deliver a night full of hits from her previous albums as well as the new project that is sure to captivate audiences across the nation.

"Tink: Thanks 4 Everything" Tour Dates:



Thursday, March 30 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre

Friday, March 31 Los Angeles, CA Fonda Theatre

Thursday, April 6 Houston, TX Cullen Performance Hall

Saturday, April 8 New Orleans, LA Howlin' Wolf

Sunday, April 9 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

Tuesday, April 11 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theater

Wednesday, April 12 Washington DC Howard Theater

Thursday, April 13 Richmond, VA The National

Saturday, April 15 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Sunday, April 16 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel

Thursday, April 20 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theater

Saturday, April 22 Cleveland, OH The Agora

Sunday, April 23 Chicago, IL Chicago Theater

ABOUT THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit https://blackpromoterscollective.com.

ABOUT TINK

You never have to guess what Tink's thinking. The Chicago-born songstress and rapper says it all in her music. She spits, speaks, and sings straight from the heart without filter or apology. At the same time, she breaks boundaries, dropping off bars with uncontainable charisma and belting out hooks with show-stopping range. This versatility consistently affirms her as a force in her own lane. Following her 2011 debut mixtape Winter's Diary, she dropped projects at a prolific pace, including Alter Ego, Blunts & Ballads, and Boss Up. 2014 saw Winter's Diary 2: Forever Yours arrive to widespread critical acclaim, landing on year-end R&B album lists from Billboard and Rolling Stone. A year later, XXL touted her among its coveted "Freshman Class." Following a stint in the major label system, she embraced independence again with Winter's Diary 4 [2016], Voicemails [2019], Hopeless Romantic [2020], and A Gift And A Curse [2020]. During 2021, she served up Heat of the Moment powered by "Rebel" [feat. Jeremih] and "Might Let You" [feat. Davido]. After raking in streams in the hundreds of millions and earning acclaim from Pitchfork, The FADER, HYPEBEAST, and more, she opens up like never before on her 2022 album, Pillow Talk.

