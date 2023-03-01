The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) Focuses on MS at All Stages of Life During MS Awareness Month

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) proudly recognizes March as Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month and is pleased to present four weeks full of valuable and inspiring resources, programs, and strategies for all ages. We are dedicated to spreading awareness, education, and support to individuals, families, and care partners in the MS community, and this month is no different. Our MS Awareness Month initiatives focus on "Life with MS: Different Stages of the Journey" and include a multitude of programs that address MS management in all life stages including pediatric, young adults, family planning, and aging well with MS. MSAA invites you to participate in our upcoming digital educational activities throughout the month of March, including:

(PRNewswire)

"Navigating the Pediatric MS Journey" Podcast Episode: In this podcast episode, Dr. Yolanda Wheeler , an assistant professor and nurse researcher at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Nursing, as well as a member of MSAA's Healthcare Advisory Council and African American Advisory Board, discusses pediatric MS with Elena, a parent of a child with MS. Listen in as they explore how MS affects children and teens in addition to what parents should know and consider when talking to their healthcare providers.





"Young Adults Living with MS" Podcast Episode: In this podcast episode, Dr. Nuriel Moghavem, neurologist and MS fellow at Keck School of Medicine at USC in Los Angeles , discusses the importance of learning to live your best life with multiple sclerosis if you are newly diagnosed as a young adult. Dr. Moghavem provides tips on gaining knowledge, maintaining healthy habits, finding a support system, feeling empowered to practice self-advocacy, and adhering to treatment, all of which inspire hope for living well with MS as a young adult.





" Family Planning and Living with MS " Live Webinar on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM Eastern: This webinar presented by Dr. Rohini Samudralwar , an assistant professor of clinical neurology and associate program director of the Neurology Residency at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Medicine, will explore the many concerns of being a parent with MS. This will include discussing when and if to start a family, managing MS symptoms as a parent, planning for caregiver assistance, discussing MS with one's children, and more.





"Healthy Aging with MS" Live Webinar on Thursday, March 30, 2023 , from 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM Eastern: This webinar featuring Dr. Lana Zhovtis Ryerson , board-certified neurologist with a special focus in MS currently practicing at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group in New Jersey , will discuss challenges that older individuals with MS may experience, while identifying modifiable risk factors associated with hastened disease progression. Join MSAA as we discuss the role of disease-modifying therapies in older MS patients and explore factors that have been identified to contribute to healthy aging.





Improving Lives Through Art® Spring Series highlighting art as a form of therapeutic expression and connection. MSAA's Improving Lives Through Art ® Spring Series features two fundraising events during March: one virtual art tour on March 14, 2023 , and one virtual paint-along, led by an MSAA Art Showcase artist, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 .





MSAA's digital Art Showcase launch celebrating the beautiful artwork of more than 50 artists diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Be sure to stay tuned for our highlighted twelve Artists of the Month throughout the year as well.





Posts on MSAA's MS Conversations blog. Read new posts featuring topics of interest to the MS community.





TikTok videos presented weekly as well as other updates on MSAA's social media channels.

To access information and resources provided by MSAA during MS Awareness Month, or to register for our events, please visit the MS Awareness Month hub page at https://mymsaa.org/awarenessmonth/ .

Diana Cruz , Manager of Public Relations & Engagement at (800) 532-7667, ext. 103, or via email To learn more about MS Awareness Month and MSAA's scheduled digital activities, please contact, Manager of Public Relations & Engagement at (800) 532-7667, ext. 103, or via email at dcruz@mymsaa.org.

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides numerous programs and services at no cost including: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including, The Motivator magazine; educational videos, webinars, and research updates; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; MS Conversations blog; a clinical trial search tool; podcasts; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

MSAA's Communications & Marketing Department

375 Kings Highway North

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Phone: (800) 532-7667 | Fax: (856) 661-9797

www.mymsaa.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Multiple Sclerosis Association of America