GPI Board of Directors Announce New President/CEO

BABYLON, N.Y. , March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenman-Pedersen, Inc., (GPI) has named Patrick A. Kenneally, P.E., President/CEO. The announcement was made on February 21, 2023, by Board of Directors Chairman, Steven Greenman, P.E. Kenneally supersedes Christer Ericsson, P.E., who's successful 5-year tenure as President/CEO helped steer the company's strategic direction, operational improvements, resource management, and corporate culture.

Kenneally has been with GPI for close to 30 years holding several leadership positions in the organization, including his most recent role of Northeast Regional Officer. With his extensive professional experience and long GPI tenure, he brings a strong technical and managerial skillset to the position cohesive with GPI's values.

"We have built a solid foundation for future growth, including strengthening our team with regional leadership, evolving with innovative solutions for our client base, and improving our operations while managing costs," said Kenneally, "The Board and I are committed to continuing to move our business forward to provide sustainable solutions needed for the future."

"I'm pleased to appoint Pat (Kenneally) as President/CEO ," said Greenman, "He is a strong leader and has a proven track record of success in operational strategy and business development that aligns very well with GPI's growth goals and vision. Pat will help amplify GPI's strategic objectives and further solidify our industry leadership position."

GPI is nationally ranked in the Engineering News Record as one of the Top 70 design firms. With a staff of over 1700 professionals, our wide-ranging resources allow us to handle vertical and horizontal infrastructure projects for both public and private sector clients varying in size and complexity.

