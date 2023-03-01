Aura Cacia Announces Latest Grants Empowering Women and Girls

Aura Cacia Positive Change Project's 2023 grant recipients help women and girls overcome substantial barriers to achieve economic mobility and transformative advancements

NORWAY, Iowa, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Cacia, a leader in sustainably sourced essential and skin care oils, today announced the five recipients receiving a total of $100,000 in grants from the annual Aura Cacia Positive Change Project to help empower and enrich the lives of women and girls in communities across the U.S.

For the 2023 granting period, Aura Cacia's domestic giving fund selected on-the-ground organizations working tirelessly to provide women and girls facing hardship with transformational services and resources, including housing, healthcare, education, mentorship and job placement support, financial support, accessible transportation and more.

"At Aura Cacia, we believe in the power of positive change because we've seen firsthand the tangible impact it can have, especially within underserved communities where women and girls continue to face overwhelming hardships with courage and determination," says Shannon Ousley, Director of Marketing. "That belief is the genesis of the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project and a guiding principle for the 2023 grant recipients. We're honored to support these organizations who offer exemplary solutions and resources to make transformational improvements in their lives."

The 2023 Aura Cacia Positive Change Project recipients include:

Calvary Women's Services – a Washington, D.C. organization that provides housing, health, education and one-on-one job placement support to women experiencing homelessness through its Step Up DC program. Since the program's inception, participants have secured jobs in a range of fields, from IT support to hospitality. – aorganization that provides housing, health, education and one-on-one job placement support to women experiencing homelessness through its Step Up DC program. Since the program's inception, participants have secured jobs in a range of fields, from IT support to hospitality.

Horizons – a Cedar Rapids, Iowa organization making transportation more affordable and accessible through its Childcare Rides program, which offers working mothers scheduled rides to and from work, complete with stops at their preferred childcare provider. – aorganization making transportation more affordable and accessible through its Childcare Rides program, which offers working mothers scheduled rides to and from work, complete with stops at their preferred childcare provider.

Ladies Empowerment & Action Program (LEAP) – a Miami, Florida organization helping incarcerated women transition back to society with in-prison mentorships and extensive post-release services. When LEAP graduates exit prison, they're provided with a range of support including clothing, transportation, a cell phone, and job and housing resources, as well as post-release social services. – aorganization helping incarcerated women transition back to society with in-prison mentorships and extensive post-release services. When LEAP graduates exit prison, they're provided with a range of support including clothing, transportation, a cell phone, and job and housing resources, as well as post-release social services.

New Friends New Life – a Dallas, Texas organization providing resources and support to empower girls, teens and women who have survived human trafficking. Their Youth Resource Center provides a safe space for girls and teens to create a plan for safety, independence, and new possibilities for their lives surrounded by positivity and role models. – aorganization providing resources and support to empower girls, teens and women who have survived human trafficking. Their Youth Resource Center provides a safe space for girls and teens to create a plan for safety, independence, and new possibilities for their lives surrounded by positivity and role models.

Shine – a Milpitas, California organization empowering young, single mothers as they build pathways to economic advancement for themselves and their children. Through its Shine Together program, Shine enables disadvantaged mothers to become more stable and self-sufficient, complete school, and learn the skills to nurture their child's development. – aorganization empowering young, single mothers as they build pathways to economic advancement for themselves and their children. Through its Shine Together program, Shine enables disadvantaged mothers to become more stable and self-sufficient, complete school, and learn the skills to nurture their child's development.

Founded in 2016, the Positive Change Project works to equip women and girls with the resources necessary to further their commitment to live more purposeful lives and has granted over $1MM to frontline organizations since its origin. Aura Cacia's Positive Change Project is part of Frontier Co-op's extensive charitable giving and a portion of every sale of an Aura Cacia product goes back into the charitable giving program.

To learn more about the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project, visit www.auracacia.com/positive-change-project.

Aura Cacia ®

