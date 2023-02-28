Women's Health Teams with Life Time to Celebrate 6th Annual National Workout Buddy Day on Wednesday, March 1

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Health, the most established women's wellness media brand, has teamed up with Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, for National Workout Buddy Day on Wednesday, March 1. The sixth annual fitness holiday event will be celebrated with a series of workout classes streamed live by Women's Health and Life Time, and through in-club experiences across Life Time's portfolio of more than 160 destinations.

First launched by Women's Health in 2018, National Workout Buddy Day encourages people to celebrate the joys and benefits of working out with a partner. This year, Life Time will join Women's Health to honor those who love to sweat together as the exclusive partner for #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay. Research consistently shows that adult friendships are a predictor of well-being and can be as important as nutrition and exercise.

"Sweat makes everything better, and there are so many benefits to working out with a partner—not only does it keep you accountable, but fitness is more fun with friends! My workout buddies cheer me on, meet up for early workouts and sweat by my side," said Women's Health editor-in-chief Liz Plosser. "I'm grateful to have Life Time as our partner to celebrate National Workout Buddy Day this year, creating events that inspire people to work out with their best fitness pals."

On March 1, Women's Health and Life Time will host three buddy-led workout classes taught by Life Time instructors, including alumni of the Women's Health Strength in Diversity program. The classes will stream live from Life Time's One Wall Street flagship location in New York City, and will be available for free to everyone @womenshealthmag on Instagram, and Life Time members can also access via the Life Time digital app. The workouts offer a variety of exercise formats for all ages and abilities.

The schedule of #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay classes for 2023 is:

8 a.m. ET: MB360 with Jessie Syfko and Shannon Jarvis (45 min)

This is the nationwide preview of Life Time's newest format on National Workout Buddy Day! The mind-body session combines meditation and mobility work with functional strength and conditioning in a high-energy format that will improve the way you move and feel.

9:15 a.m. ET: Gluteus Maxout with Jadi Collado and Ebonny Fowler (45 min)

Target and strengthen the muscles in your glutes and legs—with a little cardio on top—in this workout featuring Women's Health Strength in Diversity graduate Jadi Collado and her workout buddy and mentor Ebonny Fowler .

11 a.m. ET: Dance Jam with Sheila Genao and Katy Pineda (45 min)

You'll get a full-body cardio workout inspired by dance choreography (don't worry, no experience necessary!) in this fun session.

"Across North America, our Life Time community is made up of friends working out together, and new friendships being formed every day and at every club," said Amber McMillan, Senior Vice President of Fitness at Life Time. "We are so excited to collaborate with Women's Health on National Workout Buddy Day and highlight the fun that comes with a buddy through the experiences we have planned."

Nationwide and in Canada, Life Time members are encouraged to bring a buddy to any of Life Time's more than 160 clubs for a workout for full access to the club and all its amenities, including pools, spas, cafes and more. Non-members can easily grab a buddy and buy a one-day membership for similar access.

Participants are encouraged to share photos and reels with their workout buddy—throwback pics count!—on Instagram using the hashtag #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay and tagging @womenshealthmag and @LifeTime.Life. Tagged photos may be featured on Women's Health's Instagram Stories.

For more information on National Workout Buddy Day, visit WomensHealthMag.com or follow Women's Health on Instagram (@WomensHealthMag). For more information on Life Time, visit lifetime.life or follow on Instagram @LifeTime.Life. One day memberships can be purchased online for any location.

About Women's Health

Women's Health is the largest wellness media brand for women, providing readers with the motivation and inspiration to make positive, healthy changes in their lives. Launched in 2005 and published by Hearst Magazines, the brand reaches a monthly audience of 43 million, including distribution through 12 international editions. Rooted in the belief that "wellness changes everything," the brand has received numerous industry accolades, including multiple ASME nominations and recognition on Adweek's annual "Hot List" every consecutive year from 2014-2019. For the latest from Women's Health, visit womenshealthmag.com and get instant updates on Twitter ( @WomensHealthMag ), Facebook ( Women's Health Magazine ) Instagram ( @WomensHealthMag ) and TikTok (@womenshealthmag).

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform. For more information, visit lifetime.life, and get updates on Facebook at (Life Time) and on Instagram (LifeTime.Life).

