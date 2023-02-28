PetSnowy Announces Launch of Its Innovative Self-Cleaning Litter Box, Eliminating Hassles of Messy Cleanups

The SNOW+ Self-Cleaning Litter Box automates cleanup, saving time and creating happier and healthier home environments for cats and cat parents

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With stress at an all-time high with nearly 33% of people reporting feeling extremely stressed, many people look to their pets for comfort. And in the U.S. nearly one in four people turn to cats as their pet of choice for comfort and companionship. While cat parenting can be a joyful experience, cleaning up after them is not. And now, a new self-cleaning litter box by PetSnowy is aiming to make cat parenting easier by giving cat parents back more of their time with a sanitary, automatic way of cleaning the litter box.

The SNOW+ Self-Cleaning Litter Box revolutionizes cat waste disposal by improving the convenience, sanitation, and cleanliness of one of the most undesirable parts of cat parenting. The litter box's unique TiO2 Deodorization system features a 24-hour UV light the keeps the litter box and surrounding areas sanitary by decomposing organic compounds, bacteria, and viruses, and degrading toxic gasses in the air to eliminate unpleasant smells.

To enhance deodorization, SNOW+ also features a Robertet fragrance box designed by the manufacturer of Chanel fragrances. This powerful deodorization duo keeps the litter box and surrounding areas free from waste smells, creating a pleasing environment for both the cat and those sharing the home.

In addition to innovative deodorization technology, SNOW+ also boasts a lock tight waste disposal drawer boasting nearly three gallons of storage space that can hold up to two weeks of waste for one cat. A self-sealing waste disposal bag -- the only one of its kind on the market -- makes cleaning the litter box effortless, convenient, and sanitary while also being easy to set up and replace.

SNOW+ additionally improves household cleanliness by keeping litter in the box and not where it shouldn't be in the home. The curved side-entry walkway is easy for cats to access and features a pad that is gentle on cats' feet while still trapping litter in the box as they exit it.

Safety is of utmost importance, and SNOW+ has been thoughtfully constructed to ensure cats are safe while using the litter box. Innovative weight sensor technology detects when a cat is on top of, inside of, or using the walkway of the little box. Upon sensing a cat's presence, the cleaning mechanism stops and returns to its resting state as to not alarm or harm the cat. The sensors also weigh the cat, giving pet parents access to vital health information via the PetSnowy app.

To further enhance convenience, cleanliness, and sanitation, SNOW+ also features magnetic assembly that securely holds the pieces of the litter box together while easily pulling apart for disassembly and cleaning.

The large capacity litter box additionally features ample space and a rounded shape that mimics a cat's natural habitat. There is over 5,000 cubic inches of total space inside with a litter pan featuring 610 cubic inches of coverage, comfortably accommodating large cats up to 22 pounds.

Every function of the SNOW+ Self-Cleaning Litter Box is controlled by the PetSnowy app. Litter replacement and deodorization controls are useful while pet parents are away, ensuring that the litter box is always tidy and cats are happy. The app also delivers vital health information at pet parents' fingertips, including tracking the number of trips to the litter box, average toilet time, weight, and extended presence in the litter box for behaviors such as falling asleep in it, serving as a cat parent's ally in their cat's wellbeing.

Sharing your life with a cat is a wonderful experience, but cleaning the litter box is anything but. PetSnowy aims to make cat parenting a more enjoyable experience by giving pet parents an effortless way to clean up after their cats, saving them time and creating a happier and healthier environment for them and their cats.

Initial consumer reviews of SNOW+ have been favorable during the market research stage. Cat parents cite the litter box's innovative design, cleanliness, and ability to monitor litter box behaviors and status as winning features.

SNOW+ is now available on Indiegogo with special deals and discounts for early adopters. Learn more here:

