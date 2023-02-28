HTC Global Services opens a new office in the US to support growth

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services, a leading technology services and solutions company, announced the opening of its new premises in Plano (Dallas), an addition to its existing operations in Michigan and North Carolina in the US.

The new location to be added to the company's growing footprint was inaugurated by Madhava Reddy, President and CEO of HTC Global Services. Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Reddy said, "The expansion of our operations aligns with our commitment to enable our customers on their path to digital transformation. It is a result of our continued growth and will enable us to meet the increasing needs of our clients even more efficiently."

The opening ceremony was attended by clients and employees gathered together to mark yet another milestone in the growth of the organization.

"Our expansion efforts reflect our unwavering commitment to our clients and our dedication to delivering innovative, client-centric solutions that drive real business value. The success of our investments in building strong customer relationships is reflected in our continued growth, and we're thrilled to be able to bring our expertise to even more clients across the globe. We remain focused on providing the highest quality service and support to all of our clients, and we look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations as we grow and evolve," said Nalin Vij, President of Global Sales and Marketing, HTC Global Services.

About HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns. www.htcinc.com

