GreenPower Launches Next Round of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the launch of Round 4 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in Mineral, Lewis, Harrison and Upshur County school districts in West Virginia.

Mineral County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower BEAST all-electric purpose-built school bus. In the photo are GreenPower Motor Vice President Mark Nestlen; John Droppleman, Director of Support Services; Todd Liller, Transportation Director; Troy Ravenscroft, Superintendent; Jay Harris, Director of Maintenance; Hannah Rexrode, Driver; Brian Alt, Lead Mechanic; Ronnie Lewis, Mechanic; Reuben Pancake, Mechanic and Adam Braithwaite, Driver. (PRNewswire)

Three all-electric GreenPower Type D BEAST school buses will be deployed in Mineral, Lewis and Harrison school districts, while Upshur County will deploy the award-winning, all-electric Type A Nano BEAST . This round of the pilot project will continue to evaluate the performance of the buses on rural roads, in mountainous conditions and in cooler temperatures.

The round will also continue to assess charging options by including systems provided by S&B USA eMobility and Francis Energy in Lewis and Upshur counties. This infrastructure utilizes a state of the art Level 2 charger that far exceeds the necessary charging rates for successful operations. Similar charging rates are typically available only with DC Fast Charge infrastructure, at a serious price premium. The chargers come packaged with an industry changing operations management software that will allow fleet operators to remotely inspect, trouble-shoot, reset and track both their chargers and vehicles to ensure operational excellence and eliminate unnecessary downtime.

"GreenPower's BEAST and Nano BEAST continue to prove their capabilities in colder weather conditions and mountainous terrain and we look forward to launching Round 4 of our pilot project with Mineral, Lewis, Harrison and Upshur counties and gathering valuable data," said GreenPower CEO and Chairman Fraser Atkinson. "We're committed to continue bringing healthier transportation alternatives to the children and communities of West Virginia to help reshape how students travel to and from school."

Round 4 of the pilot program will focus on districts with mountainous roads and cooler conditions. The data collected from each of the pilot program rounds continue to prove an electric bus is just as capable as an ICE bus on the same roads in the same conditions. A GreenPower bus was recently approved for purchase by Kanawha County Public Schools which was a participant in the first round of the pilot program.

"We are excited to see the positive impressions the BEAST left on Kanawha County after the school district purchased the first electric school bus in the state following their participation in the pilot program," continued Atkinson.

GreenPower will continue to support school districts transitioning to all-electric buses through installing the proper charging infrastructure and the necessary training for each county's first responders, mechanics and school bus drivers.

Mineral, Lewis, Harrison and Upshur County School Districts Press Conferences and Electric School Bus Deployment

This week, each of the counties participating in the pilot project will hold a press conference to discuss electrifying their school bus fleet as well as the health and safety benefits for children and the community. This coincides with the first deployments of the three all-electric BEASTs and one Nano BEAST in each county this week. Media are invited and encouraged to attend the press conference and first deployment activities.

Mineral County

"Mineral County Schools appreciates the opportunity to help pilot this program. We've always taken pride in our diversified fleet, so it's a great opportunity to learn more about the performance of electric buses," said Troy Ravenscroft, Mineral County Superintendent.

Press Conference: Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. ET at 1207 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 6:15 a.m. ET at 1207 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Harrison County

"Harrison County Schools recognizes that electric school buses are the future of school transportation and will shape the way students ride to school," said James Lopez, assistant superintendent of Harrison County Schools. "We are excited to be a part of this program with GreenPower and have the ability to make riding an electric school bus a safe, clean experience that's part of our student's daily lives."

Press Conference: Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET at Victory Elementary, 1349 Shinnston Pike, Clarksburg, WV

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 2:15 p.m. ET at Victory Elementary, 1349 Shinnston Pike, Clarksburg, WV

Upshur County

"We are excited to pilot the first electric school bus in Upshur County and to test this bus in our real world environment for the next 4 weeks. We know that zero emissions buses provide a healthier and clean environment. We look forward to the opportunity to pilot the Nano BEAST!" said Jodie Akers, Director of Transportation and Student Services, Upshur County Schools.

"I am extremely pleased that we will be testing the first electrically powered school bus on our Upshur County roads. Being a very rural county. it will be enlightening for our Transportation Department to see how we might adapt a possible future fleet of electric buses to be efficient and effective in our rural terrain," said Superintendent Dr. Harrison.

Press Conference: Thursday, Mar. 2 at 11:30 a.m. ET at Transportation Department, 141 Tallmansville Road Buckhannon, WV 26201

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Friday, Mar. 3 at 6:15 a.m. ET at Transportation Department, 141 Tallmansville Road Buckhannon, WV 26201

Lewis County

"We are proud to bring the students of Lewis County Schools a clean and safe way to get to and from school through our pilot program with GreenPower Motor and the state of West Virginia," said Dr. Robin Lewis, Superintendent, Lewis County Schools. "Electric school buses provide a myriad of benefits that will have a positive impact both inside and outside the classroom."

Press Conference: Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 11:30 a.m. ET at the bus garage, 40 Armory Road Weston, WV 26452

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Thursday, Mar. 2 at 6:30 a.m. ET at the bus garage, 40 Armory Road Weston, WV 26452 going to Leading Creek Elementary School arriving at 7:30 a.m.

GreenPower is in the midst of wrapping up the company's third round pilot project in Boone, McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. The company will conduct one more round of the pilot program before the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year.

Media and Investor Contacts:

Mark Nestlen

VP of Business Development and Strategy, GreenPower

Mark.n@greenpowermotor.com

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

allie@skyya.com

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ©2023 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

Harrison County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower BEAST all-electric purpose-built school bus. In the photo are GreenPower Motor Vice President Mark Nestlen; Jimmy Lopez, Assistant Superintendent; Tom Tucker, Harrison County Board of Education Member; James Linger, Bus Supervisor and John Elbert, Bus Supervisor. (PRNewswire)

Upshur County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower Nano BEAST all-electric purpose-built school bus. In the photo are Melinda Stewart, Interim Assistant Superintendent; Stephanie Bennett, Transportation Supervisor; Jeffrey Perkins, Business Manager; Rick Wentz, Chief Mechanic and GreenPower Motor Vice President Mark Nestlen. (PRNewswire)

Lewis County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower BEAST all-electric, purpose-built school bus. In the photo are Dr. Robin Lewis, Superintendent; Gerald Paugh, Transportation Supervisor; and GreenPower Motor Vice President Mark Nestlen. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company