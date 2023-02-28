Bristow Group Announces December Quarter and Year-To-Date 2022 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release its December quarter and year-to-date 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, March 9, 2023, to begin at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call using the following link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bristow/webcasts/BGQ422.cfm. A replay of the call will be available through March 30, 2023 and can be accessed using the same link. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on March 9, 2023, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopters services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom ("U.K.") and the United States ("U.S."). To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

