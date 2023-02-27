Momentum Builds for Corporate ESG Reporting and Assurance, Yet Disclosure Inconsistencies Linger, Study Finds

Third Report from IFAC and AICPA & CIMA Identifies Sustainability Trends and Progress over Three-Year Span

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest global companies continue to show momentum on corporate reporting and related assurance involving environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, according to a new report from the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and AICPA & CIMA, the latter two of which form the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. Significant hurdles remain, however, when it comes to providing consistent, comparable and high-quality sustainability information for investors and lenders,

Some 95% of large companies reported on ESG matters in 2021, the latest year available, the IFAC-AICPA & CIMA study found. That's up from 91% in 2019. Sixty-four percent of companies obtained assurance over at least some ESG information in 2021, up from 51% in 2019. The inability so far to coalesce around agreed upon global standards continues to create challenges, however.

"Even as we see companies increasingly report on ESG and sustainability, the data we're tracking reveals continuing fragmentation around the world in terms of which standards and frameworks are used," noted IFAC CEO Kevin Dancey. "Eighty-six percent of companies use multiple standards and frameworks. This patchwork system does not support consistent, comparable, and reliable reporting. Importantly, it also does not provide the necessary foundation for globally consistent, high-quality sustainability assurance."

The report also examines the extent to which companies provide forward-looking information on emissions reduction targets and plans. While two-thirds of companies disclosed targets, they lag the rate at which companies report their historic greenhouse gas emissions (97%).

"Steady increases in reporting and assurance are significant, yet more companies need to take the additional step to obtain assurance to build trust and confidence in what they report," said Susan Coffey, AICPA & CIMA's CEO of public accounting. "Our profession's role in providing that assurance is crucial. CPAs have unquestioned competence, professional judgment and operate within a robust system built with public protection in mind. We should be the clear choice for instilling trust and value in ESG data around the world."

Additional Key Findings

Use of Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework have increased significantly between 2019 and 2021: there was a 29% increase for SASB standards usage and 30% for the TCFD framework.

While accounting firms conduct more engagements, their market share—57% of sustainability/ESG assurance engagements—has declined from 63% in 2019.

When companies obtained assurance from a professional accountant, they chose their statutory auditor 70% of the time.

Globally, the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board's International Assurance Engagement Standard 3000 (Revised) remains the most popular standard when providing assurance:

About the Study

IFAC and AICPA &CIMA partnered to understand the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting and assurance practices on a global basis by capturing reports containing ESG information in 21 jurisdictions. Some 1,350 companies were reviewed—100 from each of the largest six economies, with 50 companies reviewed in the remaining 15 jurisdictions. The current report includes data from 2019-2021.Full methodology is available in the study.

About IFAC

IFAC is the global organization for the accountancy profession dedicated to serving the public interest by strengthening the profession and contributing to the development of strong international economies. IFAC is comprised of 180 members and associates in 135 jurisdictions, representing more than 3 million accountants in public practice, education, government service, industry, and commerce.

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, and AICPA & CIMA

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), representing AICPA & CIMA, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, students and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories. Together, we are the worldwide leader on public and management accounting issues through advocacy, support for the CPA license and specialized credentials, professional education and thought leadership. We build trust by empowering our members and engaged professionals with the knowledge and opportunities to be leaders in broadening prosperity for a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the world's largest member association representing the CPA profession, sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It also develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination and builds the pipeline of future talent for the public accounting profession.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) is the world's leading and largest professional body of management accountants. CIMA works closely with employers and sponsors leading-edge research, constantly updating its professional qualification and professional experience requirements to ensure it remains the employer's choice when recruiting financially trained business leaders.

