MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicta Watch Group and FIA Formula 2 team Virtuosi Racing have announced a long-term strategic partnership which will commence at the opening round of the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship the weekend of March 3rd-5th in Bahrain. The multi-year agreement between the two organizations will see Invicta become title partner of the team, to be renamed Invicta Virtuosi Racing. Invicta branding will be featured prominently on the team cars, driver race suits and team clothing. Invicta will also be investing significantly in marketing activities and activation in order to raise the profile of the team and Formula 2 alike.

INVICTA WATCH GROUP AND VIRTUOSI RACING JOIN FORCES IN FIA FORMULA 2 FROM 2023 ONWARDS

As the official feeder series to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Formula 2 has enjoyed tremendous growth in recent seasons, with more fans than ever engaging with the championship that showcases the stars of tomorrow in Formula 1. The series produces some of the most exciting and close racing in motorsport and allows fans to engage with its leading competitors better than any other category in single-seater racing. The partnership will see Invicta become the first consumer brand to put its name to an FIA Formula 2 team, illustrating the recent growth of the series and the team itself.

Invicta Virtuosi Racing (PRNewswire)

Invicta will be creating a spectacular limited edition collection of watches to celebrate the partnership. Collaborations with athletes and sports teams have long been a major part of Invicta's success however this partnership is the first of its kind for Invicta in terms of seeing the company brand being adopted into the team name. The relationship also sees Invicta's presence in motorsport continue to grow following its partnership with FIA Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa. Juan Manuel will continue to be Invicta's Brand Ambassador throughout 2023.

Eyal Lalo, CEO of Invicta Watch Group said, "This relationship represents a major step forward for Invicta Watch Group in terms of our involvement in racing. As one of the fastest growing watch brands in the world, and with the continued growth of our watch collector community, we saw an ideal match between F2, the Virtuosi team, and Invicta. Timekeeping is an integral part of sports, and our Swiss heritage established in 1837 is a perfect match to exemplify precision timekeeping. Invicta collectors love sports and, motor racing, in particular, and we love the Virtuosi organization, so this partnership was a no-brainer. We're incredibly impressed with what the individuals at this team have achieved in the recent past and we certainly believe that there is a shared ethos between our organizations. We are very much looking forward to being part of the team and helping to propel them to the top step of the podium in 2023 and beyond."

Declan Lohan, CEO, Virtuosi Racing said, "We're incredibly excited to be partnering with Invicta Watch Group. As Formula 2 rapidly grows around the world it's inevitable that global brands will seek involvement in the series. We believe that Invicta will help elevate our team's profile to a level previously unseen in Formula 2 whilst also aligning with our existing values."

About Invicta Watch Group - INVICTA, the flagship brand of the INVICTA WATCH GROUP was founded in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland in 1837. Invicta has been recognized for its vast amount of designs and product innovations targeted to all demographics and age groups and a strong following from collectors worldwide. Invicta has over 4000 unique models and styles of watches, and has received over 55 design and mechanical patents and holds over 1,250 trademarks. It has received the coveted Red Dot design award for product design and innovation. This long and rich heritage in innovation and design continues to define the Invicta brand identity and its unique and exclusive positioning in the watch industry.

In addition to its iconic INVICTA brand, INVICTA WATCH GROUP owns, designs, manufactures and distributes the TechnoMarine, S. Coifman, and Glycine Switzerland brands. Additionally, it has long-standing license agreements with Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics, Warner Brothers, Shaquille O'Neal, US Army, US Navy, Romero Britto, MLB and the NFL, among others, for high end collectible and limited-edition watches. From high-end, luxury Swiss time pieces to accessible fashion watches, each of the Invicta brands is recognized for inherent quality and distinctive style. Collectively, the Invicta brands are sold worldwide, including throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Please visit www.invictawatchgroup.com and www.invictawatch.com for more information on all of its brands.

For any media inquiries, please contact Aline Drucker, Esq. at adrucker@invictawatch.com.

About Invicta Virtuosi Racing – Invicta Virtuosi Racing is one of the most successful teams in recent FIA Formula 2 history, winning fifteen races over the past four years and achieving three consecutive runners-up finishes in the FIA Formula 2 Teams Championship from 2019-2021. Founded in 2012, the team initially competed in the Auto GP series, finishing as runners up in the 2014 teams championship. In 2015 Virtuosi became the operating outfit for the Russian Time team in GP2 (now FIA Formula 2), winning the inaugural FIA Formula 2 Teams Championship in 2017, before fully taking over the team in 2019. For 2023 the team fields Alpine F1 Team reserve driver and Australian rising star Jack Doohan, who took three wins in his debut F2 season in 2022, and Belgium's 2018 Spanish F4 Champion Amaury Cordeel, who is also entering his second year in the series.

Invicta Virtuosi Racing Team (PRNewswire)

Welcome to the Journey (PRNewswire)

