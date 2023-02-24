Huichao Liang, An Expert on AIDS Combined with Gynecological Oncology, Receives Excellent Popular Science Worker Award

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the selection of outstanding popular science workers in Guangzhou was successfully concluded. Dr. Huichao Liang from the Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital, Guangzhou Medical University was ranked on the list and awarded the title of "Excellent Popular Science Worker in Guangzhou in 2022", which made her the only doctor in the Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital to receive this honor. Huichao Liang has been active in popularizing medical science and technology knowledge, advocating scientific methods, disseminating scientific ideas, and promoting scientific spirit to the public for many years, fully demonstrated the spirit of responsibility and dedication of the people of science popularization, and made positive contributions to the improvement of public scientific quality and the promotion of high-quality economic and social development in Guangzhou.

According to the prediction of the World Health Organization (WHO), the global cancer death toll will increase by 45% between 2007 and 2030. Among gynecological tumors, cervical cancer, endometrial cancer and ovarian cancer are still the most important female reproductive system malignancies threatening women's health. How to improve the survival rate and cure rate of gynecological tumor patients is the focus of research of gynecological oncology experts at home and abroad.

In 2016, Huichao Liang was transferred in the Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital, Guangzhou Medical University as an introduced special talent, and served as the director of obstetrics and gynecology department and the academic leader. The Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital was just opened in 2009 and the professional quality of doctors varied. Huichao Liang spent a lot of time and energy on the integration and improvement of the medical team. After more than three years of hard work, the obstetrics and gynecology team had been improved quite a lot, and the obstetrics department had even reached the level of fifth category (top) in Guangzhou. Under her leadership, today's Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital has accumulated rich experience in the diagnosis and treatment of AIDS combined with opportunistic infections and is one of the largest hospitals for AIDS patients in the country. Its obstetrics and gynecology department has also become a key development department of Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital, among which the Department of Infectious Obstetrics and Gynecology is one of the characteristic development sections and one of the key support departments of the hospital. The patients in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital come from all over the country, and many of them are looking for "Director Liang" by name.

Liang Huichao has been a doctor for more than 20 years and has long been engaged in the treatment and research of infectious diseases complicated with gynecological malignancies. She is in a leading position in the diagnosis, treatment and research of AIDS, hepatitis B, syphilis and tuberculosis complicated with gynecological malignancies. In recent years, Huichao Liang has devoted herself to the research of new treatment methods for HIV combined with uterine malignant tumor, the therapy of HIV combined with HPV infection, the research on the correlation between cervical microecology and cervical lesions, etc.

Huichao Liang began to carry out laparoscopic extensive hysterectomy plus pelvic lymph node dissection for HIV/AIDS combined with uterine malignant tumor in 2016. Different from non-HIV infected patients, the chronic pelvic inflammation of HIV infected patients will cause serious adhesion leading to the disappearance of anatomical gaps. Therefore, the operation is difficult with higher operation risk and greater occupational exposure opportunity. In 2019, this operation was rated as a characteristic technique in Guangzhou, with Huichao Liang as the chief expert, and the operation level was at the forefront of this field.

For more than 20 years, Huichao Liang has not only cured countless patients, but also summed up unique clinical experience, providing young doctors with real and powerful medical experience. She has successively published more than 20 research results in core journals at home and abroad, including "Research on the cellular immune status of HIV-infected patients with cervical cancer and precancerous lesions" and the research results of "Prognostic Role of microRNA-205 in Human Gynecological Cancer: A Meta-Analysis of Fourteen Studies" have attracted great attention from the international medical community. Many foreign authoritative journals have invited Huichao Liang to serve as a reviewer, and hoped that Dr. Liang could publish more relevant research results with high gold content for the benefit of mankind.

Huichao Liang also actively participates in the medical activities of social groups in her precious spare time, and also holds important positions in many industry associations at home and abroad. She is a member of International Society for Sexual Medicine, a member of the Asia-Pacific Society for Sexual Medicine, a member of the Surgery Group of the Academic Committee of the Chinese Association of STD and AIDS Prevention and Control, a member of the Standing Committee of Traditional Chinese and Western Obstetrics Gynecology and Women's Health Association of Chinese Association for Research and Advancement of Chinese Traditional Medicine and an expert in the rescue team of critical pregnant women of Guangdong province, and has long served as a special reviewer of "Guangdong Medical Journal".

The AIDS, hepatitis B, syphilis and other infectious diseases that ordinary people fear even at the mention of the name, are the daily work that Huichao Liang has to deal with every day. As an infectious disease combined with gynecological oncology expert, Huichao Liang must face the terrible viruses and bacteria and defeat them with wisdom. We believe that Huichao Liang can continue to give full play to her advantages and expertise in her field, and make greater contributions to the entire medical field.

