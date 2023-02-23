Year of the Rabbit greetings from MONOPOLY Dreams™ with featured postcards that convey wishes from international landmarks

Year of the Rabbit greetings from MONOPOLY Dreams™ with featured postcards that convey wishes from international landmarks

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from Year of the Rabbit, MONOPOLY Dreams™ strives to provide a creative service to tourists with "MONOPOLY Postcards". Tourists and their relatives and friends can feel blessings from MONOPOLY Dreams™.

From now till 31 March 2023, visitors can get an exquisite limited edition MONOPOLY postcard and a commemorative stamp in MONOPOLY Dreams™, upon presenting the "promotional screenshot" with the proof of entry to the city* and purchasing admission tickets on the spot.

Write your messages and blessings on the postcard, affix commemorative stamps, and put it in the golden mailbox at the entrance of MONOPOLY Dreams™; Mr. MONOPOLY will send out your postcard one month later. This is another new initiative of MONOPOLY Dream™ after the robot butler service was launched earlier.

4 different postcards with the characteristics of MONOPOLY Dreams™ and 12 types of MONOPOLY stamps with unique designs will be distributed randomly. Visitors can freely combine them and add fun!

This promotion is limited to tourists who purchase tickets onsite. Each ticket can get one postcard and one commemorative stamp. Tourists who participate in this promotion cannot enjoy other discounts at the same time. In case of any dispute, MONOPOLY Dreams™ reserves the right of final decision.

*Include passports or travel permits for travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macau.

【About MONOPOLY Dreams™ Hong Kong】

MONOPOLY DREAMS ™ is the first MONOPOLY-themed attraction in the world. It is located at the most popular tourist spot – the Peak, which is the most expensive title deed and the supreme "king of property" in the MONOPOLY Hong Kong Edition. MONOPOLY classical elements like Train Station, Water Supply, and Ultimate Banking will be ready to give you the best MONOPOLY experience! Everyone can try their luck and pursue their dreams in MONOPOLY Dreams ™! Let's Own It All together!

Website: www.monopolydreams.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monopoly Dreams