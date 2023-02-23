What the EF, A Community Building Podcast for People with Epilepsy, Announces a Successful First Seizen

Sponsored by Neurelis, Inc., the podcast was created as forum to discuss daily and big picture challenges of life with epilepsy

CHICAGO and DENVER, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What the EF (WTEF) podcast hosts, Landis Wiedner and Lexi Talkington, are proud to announce the successful launch of Seizen 1 culminating with the final episode on February 28th, 2023. With nearly 2,000 listeners, the goal of the What the EF podcast is to highlight the traumatic and beautiful aspects of life with epilepsy, couched in humor. By taking a lighter approach to the dialogue, people are able to connect, lower their guards, and open themselves to difficult conversations.

Landis and Lexi were both diagnosed with epilepsy - Lexi at age 16 and Landis just 5 years ago. The two met at an epilepsy conference where Landis suffered a seizure. Despite being in a room full of doctors, nurses, and care partners, Lexi was the one who stepped in and knew how to handle it. The two quickly became best friends with a shared goal of helping the epilepsy community feel seen.

The podcast guest lineup includes leading experts, celebs, and regular people who shed light on their personal journey with epilepsy, including details that no one talks about. Drawing upon their own experiences, Landis and Lexi facilitate conversations on taboo topics in the seizure sphere such as managing stressors when going into a neurology appointment, feeling like a burden to loved ones, and how being vulnerable about the condition can lead to opportunities for growth.

What the EF is sponsored by Neurelis, Inc., a commercial-stage neuroscience company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and orphan neurologic disorders characterized by high unmet medical need.

"We created this podcast as a way to bring together people with epilepsy to share, cry, and laugh at all our epilepsy 'WTF' moments," said Co-Host, Landis Wiedner. "We are so grateful to have found a sponsor like Neurelis, Inc., whose mission to empower and improve the lives of people with epilepsy aligns with our vision for the podcast," said Co-Host, Lexi Talkington.

"Neurelis is proud to sponsor the What the EF podcast and support Landis and Lexi in their endeavor to bring epilepsy community members from all walks of life together to have open discussions about living with this condition," said Founder and CEO of Neurelis, Craig Chambliss. "Neurelis is deeply committed to reducing fear and stigma associated with epilepsy and supporting a range of education initiatives for people with epilepsy and their care partners."

Through conversations with individuals with epilepsy, Seizen 2 of What the EF will continue to explore how epilepsy shapes the lives of those affected and how they approach the world every day. It also will examine the benefits of building bridges between the epilepsy community and those with other chronic illnesses. Seizen 2 will air on May 2, 2023.

