Strategic Account Management Leader Michael Hauser Appointed Senior Vice President at The Kinetix Group

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Hauser, an account management expert with extensive pharmaceutical industry experience, has been appointed Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement and Strategic Partnerships at The Kinetix Group (TKG).

"We are thrilled to have Mike at TKG," said JP Strapp, managing director at TKG. "Not only does Mike bring valuable healthcare and leadership experience, but he will also fit in perfectly with our company culture. He is an industry expert that will help us accelerate our development of customer collaborations and improve patient care."

"I came to TKG for their ongoing pact with customers to take years of complexity and confusion and boil it down to the vital steps necessary to inspire and deliver change. Building off of the great work TKG has always delivered will help us further our approach to care and create better outcomes," said Hauser.

Hauser brings over 20 years of experience in building and leading teams that forge strategic partnerships between health systems and pharmaceutical companies. Before joining TKG, he held numerous positions in the life sciences industry, the most recent being Head of Customer Engagement, Latin America and Canada at Novartis.

Throughout his career, he patented a process for quality improvement, created the go-to-market strategy for numerous drug launches and developed innovative workflows for customer-facing teams. He drives organizational success by removing clinical and non-clinical barriers.

In his new role at TKG, Hauser will advance the company's comprehensive customer engagement solutions.

"TKG is always deeply informed on emerging trends in the healthcare marketplace and knows how to deliver those insights," said Hauser. "I look forward to building a program that offers custom end-to-end solutions and positions TKG as the number one trusted source for engagement in the life sciences industry."

The Kinetix Group (TKG)

The Kinetix Group is a strategic advisory and marketing agency that empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com.

