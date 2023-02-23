Glossier Launches in Sephora US + Canada

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, February 23rd, Glossier's products will be on shelves at 600 Sephora stores across the United States and Canada, as well as online and on the Sephora App.

Glossier Sephora Gondola (PRNewswire)

All of your Glossier staples and soon-to-be new favorites are available to swatch and shop at Sephora, which also means you can partake in Sephora's Beauty Insider program, unlocking new perks and points for Glossier shoppers.

Glossier has heard from our community countless times that they would like to see our products in Sephora — as a brand that is constantly listening to and in conversation with its community, we knew this was important and wanted to create a holistic, thoughtful partnership. Teaming up with Sephora was a natural fit, given our shared focus on beauty discovery and customer experience, as well as global presence. We are excited about the opportunity to reach new friends of Glossier, while meeting existing ones where they are.

"Glossier is built on community, and Sephora is not only an iconic global retailer but also embodies our commitment to community," said Kyle Leahy, Glossier Chief Executive Officer. "It is a beauty destination and the perfect partner for Glossier's first-ever retail relationship. We both strive to celebrate the joys of beauty discovery and it's where so many of our customers are already shopping. Before this collaboration was even announced, Glossier was one of the most searched brands on Sephora.com."

With Glossier now at Sephora, we're extending the accessibility of our products, giving more opportunities to find your new essential Glossier go-tos while shopping for others you already love. We think of Sephora as Glossier's "home away from home" — a cozy space surrounded by other beauty, skincare and lifestyle brands we love, all dedicated to connecting to our communities with style and purpose.

With our new home at Sephora, we aim to bring you a slice of the lush Glossier-pink vibes of our flagship stores, within the sleek, white and black aesthetic of Sephora. Our iconic hue serves as a cool backdrop highlighting our products while the equally iconic wavy tray tester system from our flagship stores finds its home on our Sephora gondola's top shelf. It isn't just a decorative element, but also an innovative system that allows the trays to be easily moved and rearranged for future products. Our signature "You Look Good" mirror is one of the first elements you'll notice when shopping the gondola.

We can't wait to welcome our community into Sephora, to experience Glossier amongst a plethora of beauty and skincare brands. "We could not be more excited to kick off this long-awaited partnership with Glossier and bring its fun, diverse, and approachable product assortment to our Sephora clients," said Carolyn Bojanowski, EVP Merchandising at Sephora. "Glossier comes with an incredibly rich history and an existing — and very passionate — fan base. We're thrilled to be able to bring its beloved products to our Sephora clients, who have been asking for this for quite some time. We look forward to helping to usher in this new chapter for Glossier and officially welcome them to our Sephora community."

TLDR/Soundbite:

Glossier x Sephora is our first-ever retail relationship that extends across Sephora stores in the United States and Canada. Our shared visions on community and beauty discovery makes this an exciting collaboration that opens us up to new possibilities. With Sephora's iconic Beauty Insider program, you can unlock perks and points for future shopping, and Beauty Insider Members will have access to Glossier products they already love and some they'll get to know. You can swatch and sample, try and test our products in real time to discover what works best for you. We also invite you to shop with us on the Sephora App and Sephora.com. We're so excited to open new doors to you with Sephora, our "home away from home."

