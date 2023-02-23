Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021 (1)
Change
Constant Currency
Fourth Quarter
($'m except per share data)
Revenue
1,076
1,087
(1 %)
5 %
Profit for the period
12
16
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
159
165
(4 %)
1 %
Earnings per share
0.02
0.03
Adjusted earnings per share (2)
0.05
0.11
Dividend per ordinary share
0.10
Full Year
Revenue
4,689
4,055
16 %
22 %
Profit/(loss) for the year
237
(210)
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
625
662
(6 %)
(1 %)
Earnings/(loss) per share
0.38
(0.39)
Dividend per ordinary share
0.40
Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging, said:
"Our performance in Q4 was resilient as we navigated challenging market conditions, delivering 1% global shipment growth with equivalent growth in Adjusted EBITDA at constant currency. For the full year we delivered shipment growth of 5%, supported by our investment program, although softer-than-expected demand conditions resulted in fixed cost under-absorption. Into 2023 we have taken actions to drive double-digit earnings growth through volume increases, contract resets with our customers and disciplined cost and capacity management. Our investment program is largely complete, providing the strong foundation to capture secular growth for the sustainable beverage can and to generate positive adjusted free cash flow in 2023, and further meaningful improvement in cash generation beyond."
- Global beverage can shipments grew by 1% in the quarter, driven by growth of 3% in North America and 1% in Europe. Softer performance in Brazil resulted in modest growth vs. the prior year quarter overall in the Americas. Specialty can share increased to 48% in 2022 from 45% in the prior year, reflecting our investment program.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $159 million for the quarter represented a 1% increase on a constant currency basis as the contribution from volume/mix, including from growth investments, was offset by higher costs.
- In the Americas, Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 3% to $114 million as the contribution from volume/mix, including growth investments, offset higher operating and inflationary costs.
- In Europe Adjusted EBITDA declined by 2% to $45 million as inflationary input cost headwinds - including metal premium valuation effects - and higher operating costs exceeded the contribution from higher shipments. Completed discussions with European customers and strengthened energy hedging positions, will support improved cost recovery and predictability in 2023.
- Total liquidity of $970 million at December 31, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents of $555 million and an undrawn ABL facility of $415 million. Positive Adjusted Free Cash Flow generation anticipated in 2023, with a net working capital inflow and a reduction in growth capex to below $0.3 billion. Growth capex will further significantly reduce in 2024.
- First quarter ordinary dividend of 10c announced, in line with guidance for an annual dividend of 40c per share.
- Recognition of sustainability commitments, with a first standalone rating from CDP, achieving a leadership A- rating for water management and a B rating for climate change.
- 2023 outlook: shipment growth of mid to high single digits and full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA growth of the order of 10%, weighted towards the second half of the year as our contracted inflation recovery and shipments accelerate. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA expected to be of the order of $130 million (Q1 2022: $145 million reported; $142m at constant currency).
Financial Performance Review
Bridge of 2021 to 2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended December 31, 2022
Revenue
Europe
Americas
Group
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue 2021
455
632
1,087
Organic
46
6
52
FX translation
(63)
—
(63)
Revenue 2022
438
638
1,076
Adjusted EBITDA
Europe
Americas
Group
$'m
$'m
$'m
Adjusted EBITDA 2021
54
111
165
Organic
(1)
3
2
FX translation
(8)
—
(8)
Adjusted EBITDA 2022
45
114
159
2022 margin %
10.3 %
17.9 %
14.8 %
2021 margin %
11.9 %
17.6 %
15.2 %
Year ended December 31, 2022
Revenue
Europe
Americas
Group
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue 2021
1,838
2,217
4,055
Organic
335
509
844
FX translation
(210)
—
(210)
Revenue 2022
1,963
2,726
4,689
Adjusted EBITDA
Europe
Americas
Group
$'m
$'m
$'m
Adjusted EBITDA 2021
281
381
662
Organic
(49)
44
(5)
FX translation
(32)
—
(32)
Adjusted EBITDA 2022
200
425
625
2022 margin %
10.2 %
15.6 %
13.3 %
2021 margin %
15.3 %
17.2 %
16.3 %
Group Performance
Fourth Quarter
Group
Revenue of $1,076 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022 decreased by $11 million, or 1%, compared with $1,087 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 5%, mainly reflecting the pass through to customers of higher input costs.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $6 million, or 4%, to $159 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with $165 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1%, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program, partly offset by input cost headwinds and higher operating costs.
Americas
Revenue increased by 1% to $638 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with $632 million in the same period last year, principally reflecting the pass through of higher input costs, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $114 million increased by 3%, compared with $111 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program, partly offset by input cost headwinds and higher operating costs.
Europe
Revenue of $438 million decreased by 4% in the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with $455 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 12%, principally due to the pass through of higher input costs and favorable volume/mix effects.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $45 million decreased by $9 million, or 17%, at actual exchange rates, and by 2% at constant currency, compared with $54 million in the same period last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was principally due to input cost headwinds and increased operating costs, which were partly offset by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program.
Full Year
Group
Revenue of $4,689 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by $634 million, or 16%, compared with $4,055 million in 2021. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 22%, mainly reflecting the pass through to customers of higher input costs and strong volume/mix growth.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $37 million, or 6%, to $625 million in the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $662 million in 2021. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1%, principally due to input cost headwinds and increased operating costs, partly offset by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program.
Americas
Revenue increased by 23% to $2,726 million in the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $2,217 million in 2021, principally reflecting the pass through of higher input costs and favorable volume/mix effects.
Adjusted EBITDA in the year ended December 31, 2022, of $425 million increased by 12%, compared with $381 million in 2021, primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program, partly offset by increased operating costs.
Europe
Revenue of $1,963 million increased by 7% in the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $1,838 million in 2021. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 21%, principally due to the pass through of higher input costs and favorable volume/mix effects.
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022, of $200 million decreased by $81 million, or 29%, at actual exchange rates, and by 20% at constant currency, compared with $281 million in 2021. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was principally due to input cost headwinds and increased operating costs, which were partly offset by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program.
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021(1)
Three months ended December 31, 2022
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Before
Exceptional
Total
Before
Exceptional
Total
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue
1,076
—
1,076
1,087
—
1,087
Cost of sales
(940)
(20)
(960)
(932)
(14)
(946)
Gross profit
136
(20)
116
155
(14)
141
Sales, general and administration expenses
(42)
(6)
(48)
(43)
(2)
(45)
Intangible amortization
(33)
—
(33)
(36)
—
(36)
Operating profit
61
(26)
35
76
(16)
60
Net finance expense
(46)
22
(24)
(31)
(15)
(46)
Profit before tax
15
(4)
11
45
(31)
14
Income tax credit
(4)
5
1
(4)
6
2
Profit for the period
11
1
12
41
(25)
16
Year ended December 31, 2022
Year ended December 31, 2021
Before
Exceptional
Total
Before
Exceptional
Total
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue
4,689
—
4,689
4,055
—
4,055
Cost of sales
(4,096)
(67)
(4,163)
(3,409)
(30)
(3,439)
Gross profit
593
(67)
526
646
(30)
616
Sales, general and administration expenses
(189)
(23)
(212)
(176)
(242)
(418)
Intangible amortization
(138)
—
(138)
(151)
—
(151)
Operating profit
266
(90)
176
319
(272)
47
Net finance income/(expense)
(138)
218
80
(178)
(57)
(235)
Profit/(loss) before tax
128
128
256
141
(329)
(188)
Income tax charge
(36)
17
(19)
(39)
17
(22)
Profit/(loss) for the year
92
145
237
102
(312)
(210)
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position (1)
At December 31, 2022
At December 31, 2021
$'m
$'m
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
1,473
1,662
Property, plant and equipment
2,390
1,842
Other non-current assets
94
160
3,957
3,664
Current assets
Inventories
567
407
Trade and other receivables
509
512
Contract assets
239
182
Derivative financial instruments
38
97
Cash and cash equivalents
555
463
1,908
1,661
TOTAL ASSETS
5,865
5,325
TOTAL EQUITY
455
286
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings including lease obligations
3,524
2,831
Other non-current liabilities*
422
808
3,946
3,639
Current liabilities
Borrowings including lease obligations
68
56
Payables and other current liabilities
1,396
1,344
1,464
1,400
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,410
5,039
TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES
5,865
5,325
* Other non-current liabilities include liabilities for earnout shares of $76 million at December 31, 2022 (December 2021: $292 million) and warrants of $7 million at December 31, 2022 (December 2021: $33 million).
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (1)
Three months ended
Year ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations (3)
382
336
322
611
Interest paid
(68)
(64)
(123)
(113)
Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments
(25)
1
41
8
Income tax paid
(6)
(13)
(35)
(48)
Cash flows from operating activities
283
260
205
458
Cash flows used in investing activities
Capital expenditure
(182)
(259)
(595)
(686)
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired
–
(5)
–
(5)
Cash flows used in investing activities
(182)
(264)
(595)
(691)
Cash flows (used in)/from financing activities
Changes in borrowings
7
–
599
2,768
Deferred debt issue costs paid
(1)
(2)
(11)
(35)
Lease payments
(19)
(14)
(59)
(48)
Proceeds from preferred share issuance, net of costs
(1)
–
257
–
Dividends paid
(130)
–
(251)
–
Treasury shares purchased
–
–
(35)
–
Proceeds from ordinary shares issuance, net of costs
–
(9)
(1)
925
Net repayment of related party borrowings to Ardagh
–
(14)
–
(2,736)
Payment as part of capital reorganization
–
–
–
(574)
Cash received from Ardagh
–
–
–
206
Redemption premium and issuance costs paid
–
–
–
(52)
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities
(144)
(39)
499
454
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(43)
(43)
109
221
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
583
496
463
257
Foreign exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents
15
10
(17)
(15)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
555
463
555
463
Financial assets and liabilities
At December 31, 2022, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:
Drawn amount
Available liquidity
$'m
$'m
Senior Secured Green and Senior Green Notes
3,263
—
Global Asset Based Loan Facility
—
415
Lease obligations
327
—
Other borrowings/credit lines
40
—
Total borrowings / undrawn facilities
3,630
415
Deferred debt issue costs
(38)
—
Net borrowings / undrawn facilities
3,592
415
Cash and cash equivalents
(555)
555
Net debt / available liquidity
3,037
970
Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted profit for the period
Three months
Three months
ended December 31,
ended December 31,
2022
2021
$'m
$'m
Profit for the period as presented in the income statement
12
16
Less: Dividend on preferred shares
(5)
—
Profit for the period used in calculating earnings per share
7
16
Exceptional items, net of tax
(1)
25
Intangible amortization, net of tax
25
28
Adjusted profit for the period
31
69
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
597.6
603.3
Earnings per share
0.02
0.03
Adjusted earnings per share
0.05
0.11
Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021 (1)
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Profit/(loss) for the period
12
16
237
(210)
Income tax (credit)/charge
(1)
(2)
19
22
Net finance expense/(income)
24
46
(80)
235
Depreciation and amortization
98
89
359
343
Exceptional operating items
26
16
90
272
Adjusted EBITDA
159
165
625
662
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021 (1)
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Adjusted EBITDA
159
165
625
662
Movement in working capital
243
209
(202)
16
Maintenance capital expenditure
(35)
(25)
(109)
(88)
Lease payments
(19)
(14)
(59)
(48)
Adjusted operating cash flow
348
335
255
542
Interest paid
(68)
(64)
(123)
(113)
Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments
(25)
1
41
8
Income tax paid
(6)
(13)
(35)
(48)
Adjusted free cash flow - pre Growth Investment capital expenditure
249
259
138
389
Growth investment capital expenditure
(147)
(234)
(486)
(598)
Adjusted free cash flow
102
25
(348)
(209)
Related Footnotes
(1) For information related to and including the period prior to April 1, 2021, please refer to the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2022, which is available at https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors
(2) For a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures, see Page 8.
(3) Cash from operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 8, working capital inflows of $243 million (year ended: outflows of $202 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $20 million (year ended: $101 million). Cash from operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 8, working capital inflows of $209 million (year ended: inflows of $16 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $38 million (year ended: $67 million).
