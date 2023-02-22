Teleperformance Named 2023 Company of the Year in Germany by Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan selected Teleperformance for its solid near/offshore capabilities in multilingual hubs in Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina

PARIS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, today announced that it received the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award for being the leading European customer experience (CX) outsourcing company in Germany.

In honoring Teleperformance operations in Germany, Frost & Sullivan noted the company's leadership in the European outsourcing market and its high-touch, high-tech approach to customer experience that connects deep-seated domain and operational knowledge with advanced products and capabilities to help its agents deliver an overall better CX to clients, while increasing efficiency.

"Teleperformance offers a bespoke journey and a comprehensive product portfolio, excelling in the German CX outsourcing services market with innovative capabilities to improve agents' productivity," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Its strong operational performance and multilingual hubs increase operational efficiency and optimize budgets. It remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the best in the CX space."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. More than 410,000 employees, based in 91 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 300 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

