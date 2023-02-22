Dr. Doris Day Joins MedSpa Partners

- MSP's First New York Location is World-Renowned Dermatology Center -

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Doris Day and her team to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Located in Manhattan's Upper East Side, Day Dermatology & Aesthetics is a world leader in providing the highest degree of personalized care to their discerning patients.

A true multidisciplinary professional, Dr. Day wears the hats of board-certified dermatologist, author, radio show host, medical journalist, and clinical researcher – just to name a few. Driven by a relentless passion for learning, she has spent decades studying anatomy and the aging process, developing a deep understanding of both the physical and emotional factors of beauty. Translating this knowledge into practice, Dr. Day emphasizes a personalized and balanced treatment approach that helps patients look and feel rejuvenated at all ages, without compromising their uniqueness.

Speaking on her reasons for joining MedSpa Partners, Dr. Day shared, "I had felt for a while that having to spend so much time as a business owner was limiting my creativity and growth as a dermatologist. And while I hadn't really been looking to partner with an acquisition group, when a trusted colleague joined MSP and told me how happy he was with his decision, I decided to talk to them. Meeting Dominic helped me realize that having the support of the right group can help me grow further than I could on my own, while allowing me to focus on being the doctor that I want to be. All of my conversations with the team at MSP have been focused on understanding how I want to grow, how I want to practice, and on how they can help me get there. MSP gets high-value cosmetic medicine, and they want to support doctors that want to deliver that."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "Even after consistent announcements of some of the biggest names in the world of medical aesthetics joining MedSpa Partners, I still get excited every time a new partner joins MSP. But today's announcement is particularly exciting. Dr. Doris Day is a phenomenon. There aren't many people who can effortlessly switch back and forth between being one of the most influential thought leaders in cosmetic dermatology and giving Kelly Ripa laughing gas on live national TV. This is what makes Dr. Day so truly unique – not only has she spent decades at the forefront of her field, but she also has a remarkable talent for being able to communicate her knowledge in ways that all of us can understand and benefit from. And even with this unparalleled list of accomplishments, Dr. Day continues to be one of the most genuine people I have ever met. It has been such a pleasure getting to know her, and we are excited and inspired by the vision that she brings to MSP."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring North America's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, the leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com.

