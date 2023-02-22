Aadi Bioscience to Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, announced today participation at the 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference being held March 6-8, 2023, in Boston, MA.

Brendan Delaney, Aadi Bioscience CEO, will join in a panel discussion entitled, "Tumor Agnostic Development," on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

The panel presentation will be webcast live on the IR pages of the Aadi Biosciences website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval and has commercialized FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi has also initiated PRECISION 1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on the Company's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

