Subway Enhances Guest Experience with Plans to Add Electric Vehicle Charging Oasis Parks

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway®, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, and GenZ EV Solutions, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, are partnering on an EV Charging Oasis of the future.

Through the partnership, the brands envision a more seamless experience for EV drivers with the installation of Subway Oasis charging parks at select locations—charging canopies with multiple ports, picnic tables, Wi-Fi, restrooms, green space and even playgrounds. As part of a multi-year plan to rollout the Subway Oasis, smaller-format, fast EV charging stations will be piloted at select, new or newly remodeled restaurants across the U.S., starting in 2023.

GenZ EV Solutions works with RED E Charging, a fast-growing EV charging network, to provide proprietary software, with immense uptime and reliability, as well as operating expertise for the EV charging stations and Subway Oasis.



Both initiatives are designed to offer added convenience for on-the-go guests, while doing good for the planet and generating incremental revenue for franchisees. Guests may also benefit from dedicated Subway promotions, available only while utilizing an EV charging station.

"We're constantly exploring new ways to innovate and exceed our guests' expectations for a high-quality, convenient experience," said Mike Kappitt, Chief Operating and Insights Officer of Subway. "Our partnership with GenZ EV Solutions is a win for our guests, our franchisees and our planet, creating a dedicated space for drivers to charge their vehicle while enjoying their favorite Subway sandwich."

As drivers increasingly shift to electric vehicles, Subway, with its unmatched footprint, is well positioned to offer a quick, reliable charge to EV motorists and contribute to a national network of charging stations. In addition to equipping communities with critical infrastructure, Subway will help bring a sustainable solution to market, ultimately improving local neighborhoods across the country.

"Equitable access to charging is essential to the adoption of EVs in the future and Subway's scale will play an important role in democratizing charging infrastructure for millions of Americans," said Jose Valls, CEO of GenZ EV Solutions. "By coupling our technology and know-how with Red E Charging's strategic site selection and Subway's network of restaurants across the U.S., we are continuing to make key strides in building the EV infrastructure of tomorrow."

Subway is partnering with franchisees of both traditional and non-traditional locations, to identify sites for both smaller-format EV charging stations as well as Subway EV Charging Oasis parks of the future. Franchisees interested in EV Charging development opportunities with Subway, can email ntinnovation@subway.com.

