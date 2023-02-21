Opus Inspection, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Applus Technologies, Inc.

EAST GRANBY, Conn., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Inspection, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Applus Technologies, Inc. (ATI). Opus has begun the integration process and will focus on maintaining business continuity with no impact to the daily operations.

"ATI is a respected organization, and we look forward to combining our talented teams to provide industry-leading inspection services and innovative technology solutions. Our two organizations complement each other very well and the combined group will provide significant operational and technical expertise." said Andy McIntosh, CEO of Opus Inspection.

ATI has motor vehicle inspection operations in Massachusetts, Georgia, Illinois, Idaho, Salt Lake City and Weber County Utah. In addition to providing services to the New York Taxi and Limousine Commission, ATI also provides digital government services to Texas Department of Public Safety, New York Department of Motor Vehicles and South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Opus and ATI management will be working together to enhance our digital government services offerings to further Opus' growth initiatives in this sector.

Contact: Jim Sands

Phone: (860) 392-2174

Fax: (860) 392-2105

Jim.Sands@opusinspection.com

www.opus.global

