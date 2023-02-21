BMO to Host 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

World's top metals and mining conference with almost 1,500 industry leaders representing over 600 organizations from six continents

Critical minerals, commodities, ESG, the impact of world events on supply and demand, and the global economic outlook to be key themes

BMO research analysts available for comment

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets will host its 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference from February 26 to March 1, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. Over the years, the conference has seen an increase in critical minerals content, reflecting the energy transition objectives of organizations and governments around the world. As a result, BMO has rebranded the conference to the Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference.

"We're excited to host the Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals conference for the 32nd year, a forum for the world's largest and best producers, developers, and explorers, as well as investors and influencers," said Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "We're especially pleased to welcome significant attendance from leaders of end-user companies, including major automakers. Commodities, critical minerals, ESG, supply and demand, and the global economic outlook are just a few of the key topics that will be covered when we meet to discuss the industry this year."

The premier annual global event in the industry, the conference brings together global institutional investors and experts from the metals and mining industries – almost 1,500 individuals representing over 600 organizations - for in-person discussions on key opportunities and pressing challenges for the sector.

"At what looks to be our largest conference to date, we're delighted to be able to offer this world class forum to our corporate and investing clients from around the globe to exchange ideas, evaluate opportunities, and spend time with each another and the BMO team," said Ilan Bahar , Co-Head of Global Metals & Mining, BMO Capital Markets.

"The BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals conference's continued success, now 32 years running, is a testament to our dedication to partnering with metals, mining, and critical minerals clients to achieve their objectives," said Jamie Rogers, Co-Head of Global Metals & Mining, BMO Capital Markets.

Together with keynote presentations and panels of industry leaders, there will be presentations from more than 175 companies at the conference including, amongst others:

Agnico Eagle

Alamos Gold

Albemarle

Alcoa

Allkem

Anglo American

AngloGold Ashanti

Antofagasta

ArcelorMittal

B2Gold

Barrick

BHP

Boliden

Cameco

Champion

Constellium

Endeavour Mining

Evolution

First Majestic

First Quantum

Franco- Nevada

Freeport-McMoRan

Glencore

Gold Fields

Hecla

ICMM (International Council of Mining & Metals)

IGO Limited

Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Mines

Kazatomprom

Kinross

Liontown

Lithium Americas

Livent

Lundin Gold

Lundin Mining

Mosaic

MP Materials

Newcrest

Newmont

NexGen

Northern Star

Nutrien

Osisko Gold Royalties

OZ Minerals

Pan American Silver

Pilbara Minerals

Rio Tinto

Royal Gold

Sandstorm

Sibanye-Stillwater

Sigma Lithium

South32

Steel Dynamics

Stelco

Teck

Triple Flag

Vale

Wheaton Precious Metals

The conference is hosted by the BMO Capital Markets' Metals & Mining Equity Research team. The bank's metals & mining research analysts are part of a team of equity analysts across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. that together cover over 850 equities globally. With 11 analysts dedicated to the sector, the Metals & Mining Equity Research team has one of the largest coverage universes of metals, mining, and fertilizer companies in the world, with more than 140 companies under coverage.

News media who would like to request an interview about the conference and market sentiment are asked to contact BMO Media Relations (information below).

