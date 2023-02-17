ORGANIC VALLEY RECOGNIZED AS 2023 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA AWARD WINNER

40,000 American Shoppers Voted Organic Valley's Reduced Sugar, Lactose-Free Flavored Creamers as Most Innovative Products in the Coffee Creamer Category of 2023

LA FARGE, Wis., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley, the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms, has been recognized as a winner of the 2023 Product of the Year USA Awards. Determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, and the Organic Valley Flavored Creamers are awarded the highly acclaimed honor of the best product within the Coffee Creamer category. At-home baristas now have a great-tasting, premium organic creamer option with 40% less sugar than the leading flavored creamer brand, containing no artificial ingredients, and lactose free.

Organic Valley Flavored Creamers in French Vanilla and Sweet Cream are lactose free, 40% less sugar than the leading flavored creamer brand, and contain no artificial ingredients. (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to be the first farmer-owned cooperative endorsed by Product of the Year," Jaclyn Cardin , Organic Valley

A globally established seal of approval, the Product of the Year emblem was developed over 30 years ago and has been a trusted CPG pillar in the U.S. for nearly 15 years. The early mission was simple: help consumers cut through the noise on their grocery shelves and highlight the best new products when it comes to things that matter, such as thoughtful design, quality and innovation. As the world evolves on a daily basis, consumers are continuously in search of products that are smarter, more efficient, and easier to use. The Product of the Year red seal is a distinctive mark that allows shoppers to easily identify the top trendsetting products on the market, voted on by 40,000 fellow consumers, while also serving as a valuable marketing tool for brands to build consumer awareness, especially among competitors within their respected spaces.

"Product of the Year is more valuable now than ever. The level of access consumers have to products today is unprecedented – far beyond retail aisles, they have DTC options, grocery delivery in the palm of their hands, and they can watch their favorite influencer review items they're considering purchasing in real time," notes Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "Product of the Year is an established and increasingly relevant resource for CPG companies, helping their products stand out, and be understood and trusted by their customers. Entirely new 2023 categories of Product of the Year award winners further demonstrate the ever-evolving trends we are seeing in the U.S. market, and as a company we're thrilled to be at the forefront of recognizing these products for top performing function, design, packaging, or ingredients."

"It is an honor to be the first farmer-owned cooperative endorsed by Product of the Year," said Jaclyn Cardin, Organic Valley Chief Brand Officer. "Our team at Organic Valley set out to make everyday coffee better with a delicious, high-quality creamer that isn't filled with artificial fillers and a laundry list of synthetic ingredients. Organic Valley creamers add a delicious and smooth flavor to coffee without overpowering drinks and recipes. Receiving the Product of the Year red seal reinforces that we achieved that goal with our Flavored Creamers. And, consumers can feel good knowing that every Organic Valley purchase helps save small organic family farms."

The premium Organic Valley Flavored Creamers are available in French Vanilla and Sweet Cream flavors, enhancing any coffee or tea beverage without overpowering it. The Flavored Creamers include all-organic ingredients, and that means real dairy from cows that are pasture-raised cows on small family farms without antibiotics, toxic pesticides, or added hormones. The Organic Valley Flavored Creamers are available nationwide in 24.5 oz/750 ml for an SRP of $4.99 – $5.29.

The full list of 36 winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards were revealed at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show on February 16th at the Current, Pier 59 in New York City. The celebration kicked off with a red carpet, followed by a night full of entertainment with Rachel Dratch and Alex Moffat hosting the Award Show.

In tandem with the winner announcement, the Organic Valley Flavored Creamers are currently featured in a shoppable article on PEOPLE Online created in partnership with Dotdash Meredith, the largest digital and print publisher in America. Additionally, Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications, including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News, Convenience Store News and CBD Retail Insights, has also shared the news of the 2023 winners in respective categories.

For more information about Organic Valley, visit www.organicvalley.coop. Additional details on the full list of 2023 Product of the Year Winners can be found at productoftheyearusa.com, along with on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at #POYUSA2023.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand's products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care for the animals and the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative's own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of human, animal, plant, soil and global life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by approximately 1,700 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Twitter, and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar :

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

MEDIA CONTACT

Heather Johnson

Heather.johnson@organicvalley.coop

(651) 231-5751

ORGANIC VALLEY RECOGNIZED AS 2023 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA AWARD WINNER (PRNewswire)

Organic Valley Logo hero, Organic Valley Logo shield (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Organic Valley