FatPipe Networks Announces that Sanchaita Datta Awarded Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame CTO of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY and CHENNAI, India, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fatpipe Inc, announced that Ms. Sanchaita Datta, President and Chief Technology Officer, the inventor of SDWAN, was voted as the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame and Awards 2022 Chief Technology Officer of the Year.

Sanchaita Datta, Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame CTO of the Year (PRNewswire)

Ms. Datta, a respected technology entrepreneur, invented the technology now called Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN). She holds 13 US patents covering the core aspects of SDWAN. Her technology revolutionized the transmission of data over wide area networks by providing network resiliency, redundancy and WAN security across multiple data carriers.

Ms. Datta was appointed by Governor Spencer Cox to serve as a Trustee of Utah System of Higher Education and earlier by Governor Gary Herbert to the Board of Regents. She is also a Member of the International Advisory Board for Utah Valley University and served as Trustee for Salt Lake Community College. She was one of the founding members of Women's Technology Council and was a member of the Ethernet and Wireless IEEE Standards Committees for 802.3, 802.11 and 802.12.

She received YWCA's Outstanding Achievement Award and was also recognized as one of the 30 Women to Watch and Top 25 Most Influential Business People in Utah. She has been recognized as a Tech Trailblazer and CXO of the Year by Utah Business magazine.

Kent Madsen, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Epic Ventures said, "This is great news and a well deserved recognition of Sanch. She has been a founding member, not only of Fatpipe Inc. but of the tech ecosystem in Utah over the last several decades. Her contributions are innumerable. Utah would not be the tech hub that it is without her. It is a pleasure to know and work with her."

About Fatpipe Inc.

FatPipe Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 13 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, and its products are sold by resellers worldwide.

Contacts:

FatPipe Networks

FatPipe® Networks Logo (PRNewsfoto/FatPipe Networks) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FatPipe Networks