Take Your Mardi Gras Party in a New Direction with a Savory Tony's King Cake

OPELOUSAS, La., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mardi Gras season, swap out sweet for savory with this king cake. Tony Chachere's Boudin King Cake is filled with juicy pork and topped with a creamy and cheesy crawfish sauce.

BOUDIN KING CAKE

By: @flychefaldenb

INGREDIENTS

1 Pound Pork Shoulder, Cut into 2-Inch Chunks

¼ Pound Liver, Skinned and Deveined

½ Onion, Chopped

½ Bell Pepper, Chopped

1 Celery Rib, Chopped

1 Jalapeño Pepper, Chopped

8 Cloves Garlic, Chopped

Water, Enough to Cover Ingredients

1 Cup Green Onion, Chopped

1 Box Tony's Dirty Rice Dinner Mix

3 Tablespoons Tony's More Spice Seasoning

1 Tablespoon Tony's Pepper Sauce (Optional)

Cheese Sauce Topping:

10 Ounces Queso Dip

2 Sweet Red Peppers, Chopped

2 Cloves Garlic, Minced

6 Ounces Crawfish Tails, Peeled and Deveined

4 Slices Bacon

Tony's More Spice Seasoning, to Taste

Additional Ingredients:

1 Package Grand Crescent Rolls

5 Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks

Green Onion for Garnish

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 90 Minutes

Serves: 5-6

In a pressure cooker, add onions, bell peppers, celery, jalapeños, garlic, pork shoulder, liver, Tony's More Spice Seasoning and water. Pressure cook on high for 1 hour then remove the meat from the pot and strain the liquid. Place all aside. In the empty pressure cooker, add Tony's Dirty Rice Dinner Mix. Pour 2 ¼ cups of the reserved liquid into the pot and pressure cook the rice according to your specific cooker. Chop or grind the meat and vegetables until fine. Add to a large bowl along with the rice mix, green onions, pepper sauce (optional), and 1 ½ cups of the reserved liquid. Mix with your hands until well combined and allow to cool for a few minutes to soak everything up. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lay out the crescent roll dough in an overlapping circle and place the filling around the top with the pepper jack cheese sticks in a circle. Fold the crescent rolls inwards to form the king cake and bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown. Create your cheese sauce topping in a saucepan by cooking bacon until crispy. Remove, crumble and set aside. Leaving about 1 tablespoon of bacon fat in the pan, add in the sweet red peppers and sauté for 3 minutes. Add in the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Add in the crawfish tails, season to taste with Tony's More Spice, and then add in the queso dip. Once melted, pour the cheese sauce directly on top of the cake and sprinkle it with bacon crumbles and green onions. Enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's®

For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

