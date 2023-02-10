Eye Drop Maker EzriCare Faces First Lawsuit Over Injuries Caused by Drug-Resistant Bacteria Contamination

Lange Law Firm: Artificial Tears eye drops linked to one death, five reports of vision loss, dozens of infections nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As authorities widen a multistate investigation of drug-resistant bacteria contamination linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops, a Florida woman has filed a federal lawsuit against EzriCare and retailer Walmart after using the eye drops and suffering a serious infection that resulted in injury.

Prominent food and product safety attorney Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm and co-counsel Rebecca Vinocur, one of Florida's leading product liability lawyers, are representing the woman, who is among more than 50 people across the country who have been infected with a drug-resistant bacteria known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa. One person has died, and there have been five reports of vision loss.

"Our client purchased EzriCare Artificial Tears from Walmart and battled for months with an infection, undergoing multiple rounds of antibiotics and IV antibiotics, and she still has ongoing issues," said Mr. Lange. "We expect to file more lawsuits for other clients in the near future."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert for healthcare providers and have advised consumers to stop using the product. Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has posted a voluntary recall for two artificial tear brands – EzriCare and Delsam Pharma – for possible contamination. Cases have been reported in 12 states so far: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa originates from soil and water and can be spread person-to-person from contact with contaminated hands, equipment, or surfaces. The drug-resistant bacteria can cause infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia), or other parts of the body and is particularly dangerous in healthcare settings.

The case is Phillips v. EzriCare, LLC, EzriRx, LLC, Aru Pharma, Walmart Stores East, LP, and Walmart Inc., Case number 3:23-cv-00153, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

How The Lange Law Firm can help:

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by contaminated products. When corporations cause disease outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable. If you suspect that you have been infected by EzriCare or Delsam Pharma eye drops and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the leading lawyers specializing in food and water safety, successfully representing clients across the United States in cases ranging from Salmonella and E. coli-related illnesses to outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease.

Rebecca Vinocur with RSV Law Offices has over two decades of experience in handling product liability cases in the state of Florida with a special emphasis on helping families who have been harmed by asbestos and mesothelioma.

