BETFRED AT MOHEGAN SUN SPORTSBOOK NOW OPEN AT VIRGIN HOTELS LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook, made its long-awaited debut and welcomed bettors with the help of UNLV Rebels and Cincinnati Bengals star, Elbert "Ickey" Woods. The brand new, state-of-the-art sportsbook is located at Mohegan Casino inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook Logo (PRNewswire)

Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook boasts luxury seating, an expansive video wall with high-definition TVs and over-the-counter wagering. Just in time for "The Big Game," fans can take advantage of a variety of betting options including, parlays, in-game wagering, teasers, futures, props and more. The sportsbook is the first venture into Nevada by Betfred, one of the largest independent bookmakers in the world, founded in 1967 by brothers Fred and Peter Done. Betfred owns and operates over 1,400 betting shops in the United Kingdom and entered the U.S. sports betting market in 2019 and is currently licensed in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana, Arizona, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio and Nevada. In addition, Betfred is the proud partner of the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Vegas Golden Knights.

Taking the opportunity to enjoy the excitement and Buzz, Ickey Woods placed the ceremonial first bet on Philadelphia to win the Big Game (-125) followed by a signature "Ickey Shuffle" for good luck. Following the first bet, fans were treated to a meet and greet and autograph session with Woods.

Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook is operated by Mohegan Casino Las Vegas. Betfred manages Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook and provides services pertaining to sports pool for the operator. Must be 21 years of age or older. Mohegan Casino Las Vegas reserves the right to cancel or modify offers at any time. Management reserves all rights. Gambling problem, 1.800.522.4700.

About Betfred USA SPORTS

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom-based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1,400 betting shops in the UK as well as industry-leading online and mobile products in the UK and South Africa. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas-based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 to enter the robust and ever-expanding U.S. sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports is licensed in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana, Arizona, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio and Nevada.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Mohegan INSPIRE is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort. The property is part of Curio Collection by Hilton and has been awarded the AAA Four Diamond Award in its first year of operation. The integrated resort intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and features three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Casino Las Vegas operated by Mohegan and the Mohegan Sun Sportsbook powered by Betfred; a five-acre desert pool oasis including Élia Beach Club and a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,600 capacity operated by AEG Presents; 24 Oxford showroom accommodating 650 guests; and an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues including Todd English's Olives, Kris Yenbamroong's Night + Market, the legendary Nobu, Michael Morton and David Morton's ONE Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House from restauranteur Nick Mathers, Casa Calavera by global hospitality company TAO Group, famous Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream and Orlando Development. The off-Strip playground is located at 4455 Paradise Road. For more information, visit www.virginhotelslv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook