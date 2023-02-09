CyberData Pros and Ketch Partner to Help Businesses Navigate the Challenging Privacy Landscape

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity experts, CyberData Pros, collaborate with Ketch, the Trust by Design Platform for programmatic privacy and data stewardship, to provide data security and compliance services for clients worldwide. CyberData Pros specializes in data security, compliance, consulting, and due diligence, allowing their analysts to provide solution-oriented awareness and implementation routes to help with security risks for clients.

Ketch enables businesses to build trust with consumers and drive growth through data. The Ketch Trust by Design Platform is a coordinated set of applications, APIs, and infrastructure that collapses the cost and complexity of privacy operations and mobilizes data for top line growth. Platform capabilities include data discovery and classification tools, consent and preference management, and automated data subject rights fulfillment.

"We are proud to partner with Ketch to offer our clients a platform that makes privacy compliance easier," CyberData Pros CEO Chris Arrendale said. "The Ketch platform provides us with the technology we need to perform and offer quality services to our clients."

In this partnership, Ketch and CyberData Pros help companies build modern privacy programs that solve today's challenges: expanding regulatory requirements, increasingly complex data environments, and rising consumer data privacy expectations. CyberData Pros helps companies navigate these complex layers of compliance; Ketch complements these services with next-generation data privacy software, beginning with data discovery and classification to locate sensitive data across the business. The Ketch platform provides responsive compliance to every data privacy regulation, now and in the future, and enables businesses to enforce people's privacy choices across their entire data ecosystem. With CyberData Pros implementation and advisory services, clients experience a customized approach to creating the ideal data privacy strategy for their business.

"We're thrilled that CyberData Pros has selected Ketch as a technology partner," says Shawn Babiuch, Head of Partnerships at Ketch. "They are trusting us to deliver world-class data privacy tech for their customers, and we can't wait to exceed that expectation."

At CyberData Pros it is our mission to provide data privacy and security expertise to help companies spend more time growing their business by establishing a more secure ecosystem in today's dynamic global landscape.

