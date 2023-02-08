Zhongchao Inc. Announces the Application of ChatGPT to Elevate Patient Management Service Capabilities and Experience

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases, today announced the application of ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) for content creation and patient interactions to enhance the capabilities in delivering quality experience of patient management services. ChatGPT is a language model developed by OpenAI that learns and produces conversational content through natural language processing powered by artificial intelligence technology to interact with users in chat and continuously learn to improve the user experience.

The Sunshine Health Forums and Zhongxin, both operated by the PRC operating entities that Zhongchao consolidates the financial statements with through certain contractual agreements, provide medical knowledge education and treatment process management services with patients through a comprehensive array of resources, including media matrix, anti-cancer encyclopedia, online consultation, and medication management. These platforms offer patients with instant answers and clarifications for complex and professional issues and questions encountered during self-diagnosis, diagnostic and treatment process, serving as a valuable reference for patients' consultation, treatment, and health maintenance. Given the wide variety of human diseases and the huge amount of medical information, patient management requires efficient production of massive medical content and prompt patient interactions. In a further effort to enhance patient experience, Zhongchao will apply ChatGPT on the existing platforms of Wechat Public Account and Mini-Program on WeChat to improve the efficiency of producing graphics, videos, and other contents, promptly respond and interact with patients, and manage patient emotions and experiences. Zhongchao places a strong emphasis on delivering a superior patient experience. In addition, patients will be alerted that contents provided by ChatGPT will be solely for reference and convenience to users and shall not be relied on for diagnostic or treatment purposes. To address patients' demand for personalized services, the Company may plan to harness ChatGPT's power of advanced thinking and computing capabilities to develop customized disease management models and intelligent tools that cater to the specific needs and conditions of each patient, ensuring patients receiving individualized and tailored services regardless of their varying disease types, stages, health conditions, and mental states.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "as a platform-based internet technology company, Zhongchao is steadfast in its commitment to leveraging innovative information technology to develop patient education models and management tools to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of patient management. We believe that the Company's application of ChatGPT to patient education and management will greatly enhance patient service experience and open up new avenues for growth in the patient-related business. Moving forward, we will continue to explore the full potential of ChatGPT and evaluate other emerging technologies to providing advanced solutions to enhance patient experience."

About Zhongchao Inc.

Zhongchao Inc. is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It conducts operations in China through the contractual arrangements between its wholly owned subsidiary and PRC operating entities. Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management services in the professional field of tumor and rare diseases through Zhongxin, offer internet healthcare services through Zhixun Internet Hospital, and pharmaceutical services through Xinjiang Medical and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company: Pei Xu, CFO

Email: xupei@mdmooc.org

Phone: +86 21-3220-5987

Investor Relations: Sherry Zheng

Weitian Group LLC

Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com

Phone: +1 718-213-7386

View original content:

SOURCE Zhongchao Inc.