SAMARITAN'S PURSE TO DEPLOY AN EMERGENCY FIELD HOSPITAL AND CRITICAL AID TO TURKEY AFTER DEVASTATING EARTHQUAKES

BOONE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse is responding to the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6. Hours later these countries were rocked by another 7.5-magnitude earthquake—killing more than 11,000 people and injuring thousands more. Search and rescue efforts are still underway. Samaritan's Purse immediately mobilized disaster response specialists and began to position relief supplies for rapid deployment.

Samaritan's Purse is responding to the earthquake in Turkey—preparing to deploy an Emergency Field Hospital.

Samaritan's Purse is preparing to deploy approximately 75 Disaster Assistance Response Team members and an Emergency Field Hospital—equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and 2 operating rooms—to Turkey along with critically needed supplies, such as hygiene items and tarp to aid families in the hardest-hit areas.

"This massive earthquake has devastated Turkey. Thousands of people were killed and hundreds of thousands have been left homeless and are searching for their loved ones. It is cold there and survivors are in shock—they need our help," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We are responding to meet needs in Jesus' Name. Please pray for all those who are suffering."

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations in Jesus' Name—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution.

