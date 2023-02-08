The Full Benefits of Diversity Cannot Be Realized Without an Inclusive Culture That Extends Beyond Black History Month, Says HR Advisory Firm McLean & Company

The benefits of diversity will only be realized by embedding inclusion into work practices, behaviors, and values, which ensures accountability throughout the organization.



TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In recent years, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) has become a strategic priority for organizations. The positive impacts of workforce diversity initiatives have been especially important in a challenging and competitive labor market in which candidates are considering more than the standard priorities of compensation and vacation time. Leading HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has observed that HR teams are experiencing job applicants who are increasingly evaluating an organization's commitment to social, ethical, and equitable practices. During Black History Month, organizations are reminded even more strongly that their intention behind DEI policies and initiatives is in the spotlight. But it is not enough just to have a diverse organization and claim to have a well-rounded approach to DEI, cautions the firm.

Inclusive practices must be embedded throughout an organization’s culture through its work practices, stated values, and accepted and encouraged behaviors. It is necessary to purposefully embed inclusion into all aspects of workplace culture to begin truly breaking down systemic barriers and moving toward authentic inclusion. (CNW Group/Mclean & Company) (PRNewswire)

"Diversity on its own will not create a culture of inclusion," says Jennifer Rozon, president of McLean & Company. "For both employees and employers to enjoy the benefits of a truly diverse organization, inclusion must be an intentional and steadfast priority throughout the entire year, every year. It's important to envision a future state that is reflective of your organization's needs by looking inward rather than outward."



To support organizational and HR leaders pursuing the implementation of inclusivity within their workplace culture, both during Black History Month and long-term, McLean & Company has made its blueprint Embed Inclusion Into the Organization's Culture available to the public.

The complexity of the overall concept of DEI can make it a daunting undertaking, especially because creating inclusion is not a one-and-done exercise. McLean & Company recommends that rather than relying solely on the presence of diversity within the organization, HR and leadership must intentionally work to embed inclusion in the workplace culture itself. This requires the ongoing commitment of employees at all levels to drive a cultural shift, but it must begin with leadership implementing inclusive practices and policies into the foundational philosophy of the organization.

The blueprint provides guidance on conducting an assessment to understand the current state of inclusion within an organization and embedding inclusion into organizational values. HR and leadership will also learn about adapting competencies to promote accountability at the individual level and using inclusive design principles to modify organizational work practices to demonstrate a more inclusive culture.

Publicly accessible, data-based resources will continue to be made available throughout Black History Month via McLean & Company's social media and through its member newsletters, which will focus on key steps and elements of DEI in the workplace.

The advisory firm reminds HR and organizational leaders that DEI is a continuous, never-ending journey of intentional and committed learning. It takes the prioritization of what truly matters to employees belonging to historically marginalized groups to build better workplaces. Through data-backed industry resources, McLean & Company aims to empower organizations to shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company also provides its members with various levels of support designed to meet organizations' unique HR needs, including DIY toolkits, guided implementations, workshops, and dedicated consulting. To access the full collection of research or to learn more about becoming a member, visit mcleanco.com/services. To follow along in learning about and celebrating Black History Month through the lens of HR, connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

Additional resources to support DEI work during Black History Month and year-round:

