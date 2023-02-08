Covers.com announces Caesars Sportsbook collaboration as part of Sharp 600 content schedule for Super Bowl Media Center

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covers.com will make its Super Bowl 'Radio Row' debut this week in the build-up to Super Bowl LVII, with a co-production with Caesars Sportsbook announced as part of a three-day program of content creation.

With 28 years of industry experience, the most-visited sports betting information site in North America will bring its in-house podcast – The Sharp 600 – to Phoenix to record an on-the-ground episode focused on player props and game lines on Thursday, February 9.

Jason Logan, Senior Industry Analyst for Covers, will then host a special edition of the podcast on the Caesars Sportsbook stage between 12pm-1pm local time on Friday, February 10. Logan, in collaboration with Caesars Sportsbook brand ambassadors and other guests, will be building his very own "Quick Pick" to give followers an opportunity to hear his insight on betting the Big Game and even to tail his pick.

In addition, Covers will be recording segments with multiple guests and personalities across three days to create a "Mega Pod" episode of the Sharp 600, which will be published following the conclusion of Media Week on Saturday afternoon.

"We're excited at the prospect of attending the first edition of the event to be held in a state with legal sports betting," said Brandon DuBreuil, Head of Content at Covers. "Working with a key partner in Caesars Sportsbook during one of the biggest weeks for the industry to date is a unique opportunity for Covers."

"Interest in the Super Bowl transcends football and even sport, and the chance that this presents to work with some of the biggest celebrities, athletes and brands in person is unrivaled. We can't wait to get started."

