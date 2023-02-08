16 EPAM Experts Named Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals

Elite distinction awarded for commitment and dedication to the Sitecore community

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced that Sitecore®, the global leader in end-to-end digital experience management software, has named 16 of its employees as Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). The honorees were among only 137 technology MVPs, 30 strategy MVPs and 74 ambassadors worldwide to be named a Sitecore MVP this year.

16 EPAM Employees Named Sitecore MVPs (PRNewswire)

Now in its 17th year, the MVP program recognizes professionals who actively share their fascination, knowledge and expertise with online and offline Sitecore communities to help them best utilize Sitecore products to deliver premier customer experiences.

Selected out of more than 16,000 certified developers and over 30,000 active community participants, the 241 MVPs are truly an elite group. This year's MVPs were selected by a panel of Sitecore employees for the quality, quantity and impact of the contributions they made in 2022, including the sharing of product expertise and advanced knowledge of the Sitecore platform to support both partners and customers.

"This year, we've marked an incredible milestone for EPAM, having been awarded the most Sitecore MVPs in our history as a partner. I'm so proud of our team for their efforts in continually growing our expertise and dedicating themselves to bringing our customers' digital strategies to life," said Andrew Fegley, Head of Digital Engagement, NA at EPAM. "This recognition not only shows the depth and global reach of our Sitecore experience but also is a testament to our deep commitment to the broader Sitecore community and to our customers who choose Sitecore as their platform of choice."

As a platinum enterprise solutions partner, EPAM has provided top-notch end-to-end Sitecore solutions and a proven track record of delivering seamless digital customer journeys since 2007.

With more than 1,000 experienced Sitecore professionals and multiple Sitecore Experience Awards under its belt, EPAM delivers large-scale, digital marketing solutions to some of the world's leading companies.

"We're pleased that for the seventeenth time we're honoring experts who have distinguished themselves through their technical acumen and dedication to helping others build great digital experiences," said Dave O'Flanagan, Sitecore chief product officer. "We continue to be impressed by the passion with which the MVPs share their professional and technical expertise and experience with customers and partners. They're an invaluable asset to the global Sitecore community, and we're truly grateful for their unique contributions."

Learn more about EPAM partnership with Sitecore here: www.epam.com/about/who-we-are/partners/sitecore

More information about the MVP Program can be found on the Sitecore MVP site: www.mvp.sitecore.com.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 and 2022 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the invasion of Ukraine, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, developments relating to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, and the effect that they may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, profitability and customer demand. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed on or after the date of this press release, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

EPAM logo (PRNewsfoto/EPAM Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.