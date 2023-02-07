RISMedia Announces 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers

More than 300 industry professionals honored for their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate profession

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia , the leading information and news provider for the residential real estate industry, has announced its 2023 list of Real Estate Newsmakers. For this year's honorees, resilience and innovation were imperative to survive 2022's precipitous shift in market conditions. Despite the many challenges and obstacles thrown in their path, many found ways to not just survive but thrive.

RISMedia's 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers include over 300 industry members, showcased in the February 2023 issue of RISMedia's Real Estate magazine and in an online directory on RISMedia.com , in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders and Luminaries.

Additionally, within the 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia honored the sixth-annual Hall of Fame Newsmakers:

Mary Lee Blaylock , Senior Vice President, HomeServices of America

Art Carter , CEO, CRMLS

Bess Freedman , CEO, Brown Harris Stevens

Howard "Hoddy" Hanna , Chairman, Hanna Holdings , Inc.

Tim Milam , CEO, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Realty

Charles Oppler , CEO, Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty

William Raveis , Founder, Chairman and CEO, William Raveis Real Estate

Leslie Rouda Smith , REALTOR® Broker Associate, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

RISMedia will celebrate and honor its 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during its annual Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, this year being held in conjunction with the 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange on Sept. 6, 2023.

"It's always so inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country, and this year's group of 2023 Newsmakers takes that concept to a whole new level," said RISMedia Founder, President & CEO John Featherston. "From the creativity and innovation being implemented through our changing times, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, over 300 of whom we honor in our sixth year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers."

To view the full list of RISMedia's 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers, click here .

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and educational events. For more information, visit www.rismedia.com .

