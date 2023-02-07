Nobu Hotel Los Cabos Debuts Exclusive New Residences

Nobu Residences Los Cabos welcomes guests to their home away from home

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Residences Los Cabos will celebrate its official opening in March, 2023 as an extension of the luxurious and sophisticated Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. Located on the shores of the Pacific Ocean in Baja California Sur, Nobu Residences Los Cabos presents a totally private concept and is home to 60 exclusive residences. Combining Nobu's signature lifestyle and emblematic design, Nobu Residences offers guests a distinctive luxurious service, exclusive restaurants and special amenities available to their guests.

Sakyü Three Bedroom with Terrace & Pool (PRNewswire)

"Since its opening in 2019, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos has quickly become one of the most desirable hotel destinations in the Baja California Peninsula," says Ash Tembe, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at AIC Hotel Group."This coming year is presenting stronger demand for multi-room products, and Nobu Residences Los Cabos create the perfect opportunity to cater to luxury travelers seeking this type of accommodation for extended stays."

In addition to the opening of the residences, the resort introduces a fresh new dining concept, alongside the iconic Nobu Los Cabos restaurant, and one of the fastest growing amenities in high-end hospitality. Muna Restaurant will present a Mediterranean inspired menu, offering exquisite flavors, aromas, and textures from the region for guests to explore and enjoy. At its idyllic rooftop terrace, Muna Restaurant will be accompanied by M Bar where guests can revel in breathtaking sunset views and exquisite craft cocktails. Adjacent to the Nobu Residences, will stand a new and exciting Pickleball court adding to our cutting-edge wellness amenities.

In addition to the exclusive restaurants and special amenities, Nobu Residences Los Cabos exudes luxurious comfort in every accommodation. With an average starting rate of $1,600 per night, the residences offers guests a variety of room categories, including:

Hikari : One bedroom; Garden or Golf view

Asahi : Two Bedrooms; Garden or Golf View

Sakyü: Three Bedrooms with private pool

Kogane Penthouse: Four Bedrooms featuring private terrace

The "home away from home" concept invites guests to enjoy an exclusively private suite while indulging the benefits of a luxury hotel stay. Each residence is equipped with a state-of-the-art and fully functioning kitchen, giving guests the option of preparing their own meals or reserving a private chef to service guests while in the privacy of their own suite.

About Nobu Hotel Los Cabos:

Crafted and cultivated by world-famous Japanese chef, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Academy Award-winning actor, Robert De Niro, the Nobu Hotel concept brings both an illuminating and one-of- a-kind experience to the shores of Cabo San Lucas. The signature Nobu Restaurant and Bar is located on the beachfront of the Pacific Ocean delivering the famed Nobu experience with a remarkable view. The beach resort boasts an array of facilities including event and meeting space, a luxurious spa, retail stores, a variety of unique dining and lounging experiences, and much more. The 200-room property seamlessly blends contemporary Japanese minimalism with locally sourced natural, Mexican materials and finishes. Drawing design inspiration from the sophisticated palette that alludes to the Japanese aesthetic of the Nobu brand, as well as the unique elements of Cabo San Lucas, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is the perfect fusion of architectural elegance and laid-back luxury.

