Fall in Love with the Heart-Shaped Pizza from Jet's Pizza®

Jet's Pizza carries on the tradition of selling heart-shaped pizzas on Valentine's Day

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love can be unpredictable, but when it comes to commitment and loyalty, Jet's Pizza® always comes through. Nothing says 'I love you' like a heart-shaped pizza from Jet's. Fall in love at first bite this Valentine's Day at Jet's Pizza as they carry on the beloved tradition of offering heart-shaped pizzas, heart-shaped Jet's Bread®, and heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 all Jet's Pizza locations nationwide will be selling 4-slice heart-shaped pizzas, heart-shaped Jet's Bread®, and heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix, while supplies last. This offer is available for pick-up and delivery.

For online orders, just use the following codes:

Heart-shaped pizza: LOVE

Heart-shaped Jet's Bread: BEMINE

Heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix : SWEET

"Forget the box of chocolates. Forget the teddy bear. Get the love of your life what they really want – Jet's Pizza," said John Jetts, CEO and President of Jet's America, Inc. "The heart-shaped pizzas are one of my favorite traditions and I love bringing it back year after year."

To order online or find a Jet's Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com.

About Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza® is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts, which has now grown to over 400 stores in 20 states. Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

