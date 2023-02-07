ELEVAI LABS EXPANDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF GLOBAL AESTHETICS EXECUTIVE CRYSTAL MUILENBURG

Former Evolus and Allergan Executive to Support the Company's Mission of Leading the Regenerative Skincare Market

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC ., a medical aesthetic biotechnology company specializing in physician-dispensed skincare, proudly announces the addition of Crystal Muilenburg as an independent member of the company's Board of Directors.

Crystal brings more than two decades of experience in marketing, corporate communications, and public relations for global Fortune 500 companies and public-company start-ups. She will play a key role in supporting the ELEVAI management team as it commercializes ELEVAI's flagship exosome product line while driving the market adoption for physician-dispensed topical exosomes.

"I'm thrilled to join ELEVAI as they lead the aesthetics industry and as they establish a new segment of physician-dispensed skincare products harnessing topical exosomes," shares Muilenburg. "With a science-first approach, an industry-leading management team, and the market's interest in the novel approach to skin leveraging the power of exosomes, ELEVAI's future is bright."

Most recently, Crystal served as Chief Marketing Officer for Evolus where she led the re-launch of Jeuveau®1, a disruptor brand to BOTOX® Cosmetic2. Under Crystal's leadership, Jeuveau became one of the fastest-growing neurotoxins in the United States and one of the top product launches in aesthetics history.

Prior to Evolus, Crystal was Head of Global Strategic Marketing for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, a publicly traded, clinical-stage medical dermatology company. Crystal also spent more than a decade at Allergan in various leadership roles in US and International marketing and communications where she gained significant FDA approval and commercial launch experience with the company's flagship BOTOX franchise and leading aesthetics brands.

"We are excited to welcome Crystal to ELEVAI's Board," details ELEVAI Founder, Jordan R. Plews, Ph.D. "We believe her track record, accomplishments, and science-first approach will help propel ELEVAI in becoming the preferred topical exosome company as this segment continues to grow in interest and demand."

ABOUT ELEVAI

ELEVAI LABS, INC. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skincare applications. The company solves unmet needs in the regenerative aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. ELEVAI Labs develops state-of-the-art topical aesthetic and medical-grade skin care with a focus on leveraging a proprietary stem cell exosome technology.

Media Contact

Brenda Buechler

Chief Marketing Officer

contact@elevailabs.com

Investor Relations Contact

Tyler Troup

IR@elevailabs.com

