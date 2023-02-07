BLUETTI Readies to Ignite A Romantic Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Valentine's Day right around the corner, lovebirds are racking their brains to find more creative gifts than traditional flowers or chocolate to express love. Luckily, BLUETTI has rolled out loads of savings on solar generators as of Feb. 6 to bolster the sweet celebration with someone special at home, outdoor entertainment, or RV trips on the road.

(PRNewswire)

AC500 is arguably the most prominent model launched in 2022. It has 3,072Wh~18,432Wh expandable capacity while working with B300S. The max. 8,000 input rate (PV+AC) allows a lighting charging speed, 0 to 80% capacity charging takes within ONE HOUR.

AC300 is another modular model that has established a distinct presence in the market. Boasting up to 12,288Wh capacity and a 3,000W PSW inverter for securely running high-load devices, it's an ideal gift for both outdoor enthusiasts and DIYers.

It's frustrating to lose power unexpectedly while spending quality time at home or in the wild. AC200MAX adopts premium LifePO4 battery to provide 3500+ life cycles. It also has a 2,200W PSW inverter and 2,048Wh capacity to fulfill most power demand, which can be extended by connecting with B230 or B300 expansion batteries.

Valentine's Day is a nice chance to have a relaxing time in the backyard. BLUETTI EP500/ EP500Pro can tackle your problem of utilizing off-grid power in the open air.

Equipped with 5,100Wh capacity and 2,000W/3,000W PSW inverter, they're built for 24/7 home charging and less dependent on the utility grid. The wheel design on the bottom allows effortlessly moving it from one place to another.

Walk through the wonderland of nature, where there's clean air, acres of woods, and streams flowing by. Portable power stations like BLUETTI EB3A, EB55, or EB70S can charge cellphone, walkie-talkie, camera, coffee maker, mini fridge, and more. Intuitive BLUETTI APP control makes it easy to monitor update firmware with clicks on the cellphone!

Enjoy a solar lifestyle with BLUETTI solar panels PV68, PV120, PV200, PV350 to PV420. Simply set up the solar panel and adjust the tilt based on the sunlight intensity to generate the optimal solar input. Given up to 23.4% high conversion rate of the solar panel, batteries can quickly sip power from the sun and run your electronics for hours. Achieving power self-sufficiency has never been easier!

BLUETTI will launch a BLUETTILOVE campaign during Valentine's Day Sale. Participants can upload photos and share their love stories or post anonymous SMS to express their affection. Free EB3A, PV68, and $20 coupons are available to lucky winners. Click https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/valentines-day-sale to learn more.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com/.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.inc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bluetti_inc

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@BLUETTIOfficial

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC